The 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act, which established a federal minimum wage of 25 cents per hour, was signed into law by Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt, “In our seeking for economic and political progress, we all go up - or else we all go down.” In short, we are all in this together.
According to John Revitte, a professor of Labor Studies at Michigan State, “America has had a long tradition in which issues between the employer and the employee were their concern,” he explains. But “the New Deal was saying, these are also the concerns of the government.”
Today the federal minimum wage applies to U.S. workers who are employed by companies with revenues of at least $500,000, plus workers in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, government agencies, and those who are involved in interstate commerce in their jobs.
One reason that the federal minimum wage debate provokes controversy is that it doesn’t automatically adjust to the rising cost of living. “This means it is completely dependent upon political negotiations,” explains Stephanie Luce, a professor in Urban Studies at City University of New York.
A Republican talking point is a minimum wage increase will hurt small business. “Richard Wolff, Professor Emeritus of economics, U Mass Amherst strongly suggests, “Offset the extra labor costs by providing them with the following: a new and significant share of government orders, tax breaks, and government subsidies.
Since the first federal minimum wage was set, it has been raised 22 times by 12 different presidents. The history of the federal minimum wage is one of political struggle.
In 1949, Congress raised the federal minimum wage to 75 cents, tripling the original amount, the first of numerous increases over the next six decades.
By 1968, the federal minimum wage peaked in buying power at $1.60/hour, the equivalent of $11.53 in 2019 dollars.
If minimum wage rises in step with inflation, it will allow minimum wage earners to buy the same number of goods/services over time, protecting them against higher prices.
While the national minimum wage did rise roughly in step with inflation from its inception in 1938 until 1968, in the more than five decades since then, it has not kept pace.
Today’s naysayers in the Republican party need to learn from Henry Ford’s theory of wages.
Henry Ford of Detroit’s Ford Motor Company certainly understood the theory of wages and was ahead of the Feds in his business practices.
Ford astonished the world in 1914 by offering a $5 per day wage from $2.34 for qualifying male workers, more than doubling the wage of his workers giving them the money to buy the Ford car they produced!
Instead of constant employee turnover, the best mechanics in Detroit flocked to Ford, bringing their expertise, raising productivity, and lowering training costs. Ford offered profit-sharing, and a new, reduced workweek - five 8-hour days, 40-hour work week, and of course, the assembly line.
Ford wanted employees to give good effort to their work in exchange for more leisure time. “We try to take care of our employees because they play such a significant role in our success.”
Recently, in a Senate hearing, Costco CEO Craig Jelinek couldn’t understand why Republican Sen. Graham (R-SC) was arguing NOT to raise the minimum wage to $15/hr. Costco, which employs 180,000 workers, paid $15 an hour back in 2019, and more than half of the workers are now earning $25 an hour.
“At Costco, we know that paying employees good wages ... makes sense. It helps us in the long run by minimizing turnover and maximizing employee productivity.” Sound familiar?
Let’s not forget that millions of service workers make $2.13 per hour plus tips.
Originally, the Fair Labor Standards Act called for a 40-cent-per-hour wage, but it was scaled back to 25 cents to win the support of members of Congress from southern states still embracing free labor plantation thinking.
If the 1968 federal minimum wage which peaked in purchasing power at $1.60 per hour, is the equivalent of $11.53 in 2019 dollars, a good bipartisan compromise would be to raise the current minimum wage to $12 now and raise it incrementally to $15, thus nationally equalizing the minimum wage.
The goal should always be to pay a livable minimum wage.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
