In their never-ending effort to spread leftist orthodoxy, the mainstream media have portrayed the recent process by which the House of Representatives adopted new rules as an attempt by a small group of young, hot-headed Republican extremists to replace long-standing, sensible rules with unworkable idiocy. Nothing could be further from the truth.
1. Motion to vacate the chair: The change that probably gained the most attention allows a single House member to make a “motion to vacate the chair,” “meaning any member of the majority party could force a vote to remove the ... speaker. It actually restores a longstanding old rule.”
“The single-member rule was in force until 2019 when Nancy Pelosi faced a resistant caucus shortly after Democrats regained the House majority in 2018. Before the vote for Speaker came to the floor,” Pelosi agreed the Democrat leadership team would term-limit themselves after two terms, ending after the 2022 elections. She also “changed the House rules to ensure that only a member of party leadership could bring a ‘motion to vacate the chair’ to the floor.” This latest change simply returned things to the way they had been for years before 2019.
2. Taxing and spending: There were several changes concerning taxing and spending. Spending is capped at the 2022 level for the next decade and any bill that increases mandatory spending is prohibited. A separate vote is required to increase the national debt. Appropriations cannot be lumped together in a large omnibus unamendable multitrillion-dollar bill requiring one all-or-nothing up or down vote; they must be voted on separately.
A supermajority of the 435 members is required to raise federal income tax rates, and the Congressional Budget Office’s responsibility to assess the budgetary and economic impact of proposed bills and the solvency of Social Security and Medicare was enlarged.
3. Major investigations: The new rules also call for a resolution to establish a select subcommittee on the “political weaponization” of certain agencies such as the FBI and IRS. ”This probe likely would include the FBI’s investigation of, and raid of the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. But it also likely would include the FBI’s role in social media censorship and overtures that the Justice Department and FBI made about investigating parents who spoke out at local school board meetings. Separately, the rules package calls for the House Oversight and Reform Committee to establish a subcommittee to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
4. The legislative process: New rules allow “amendments to spending bills to cut certain programs, reduce the salaries of federal employees, and fire specific employees.” They also require all bills to focus on one issue rather than several and that 72 hours be allowed to review legislation before it is voted on. All pandemic procedures implemented by Democrats such as proxy voting and remote committee hearings are abolished.
5. Committee appointments: “Three of the nine seats on the powerful House Rules Committee will go to members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.” The Rules Committee determines whether and when bills and amendments go to the floor.
6. Votes on conservative priorities: “The new rules would allow votes to block taxpayer funding of abortions, or of abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood. ... The rules also call for a vote to rescind $72 billion from a recent Democrat spending bill that would be used to hire and pay 87,000 more Internal Revenue Service agents. The House also will vote on prohibiting the sale of fuel from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China.”
There you have it. Reread Dr. Wolf’s recent column “Poor Kevin McCarthy can’t win for losing” and ask yourself who makes sense here. Do we really need 87,000 new IRS agents? Is it really appropriate to lump all spending bills together, bills which are thousands of pages long, with no amendments allowed, and require one up-or-down vote without sufficient time to even read a summary, much less the bill itself? Is it too much to expect our elected representatives to be physically present when they vote on a bill or attend a committee meeting? Is it really appropriate for the IRS to harass people or groups on the basis of their political views? Or for the FBI to involve itself in Presidential campaigns? Is this your view of democracy? I hope not.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
