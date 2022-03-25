In recent weeks, our national media has focused — and with good reason — on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This war has the fascination of a suspenseful horror movie. How long will it last? Will good or evil emerge victorious? What will happen next? How will this change our world?
We have our hero and our villain (Zelensky and Putin), but we Americans are as unable as everyone else to predict how this will end. In an effort to educate myself, I have read the opinions of people better versed in Russian history and politics to answer the question of the hour: “Who is Vladimir Putin and what does he want?”
One article in the History News Network (3-6-22) by Ed Simon argued that, contrary to many musings in our press, Putin does not want to start another Cold War. Rather, Putin’s hot war in Ukraine is a step to recreating the authoritarian empire of the Russian tsars. When Putin said that the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century,” he wasn’t mourning communism but rather the collapse of “Moscow’s hegemony (domination) throughout eastern Europe and beyond.”
Putin does not want to revive communism; he wants to restore the “traditionalist, conservative, reactionary” nation that existed before the 20th century and become the tzar of a “New Russia.”
Simon’s view of Putin’s aim is shared by Russ Douthat in the New York Times (03-9-22). It was unrealistic to think we could stop Putin’s invasion by promising Ukraine would not join NATO. His decision to conquer Ukraine came from “Putin’s professed and very personal desire to restore a mystical vision of greater Russia — a grand ideological idea that the mere Western pledge not to admit Ukraine to NATO was unlikely to appease.”
And Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar, author of “All the Kremlin’s Men: Inside the Court of Vladimir Putin” (2017), wrote in a recent New York Times column (3-10-22) that Putin’s has so isolated himself in recent years that he has convinced himself that he alone can save Russia. Like a remote Emperor he is surrounded by “yes men” who never challenge him.
This is why Pavel Khodorkovsky, whose father, a Russian oligarch, was imprisoned by Putin for ten years, told Washington Post readers (3-9-22), that it is a “misconception” for Western leaders to think sanctions on Russia’s rich oligarchs will ever change Putin’s mind about conquest of Ukraine.
If this interpretation of Putin’s goal and mental state are correct — and it makes sense to this historian — what can the United States do to protect ourselves and our eastern European neighbors?
Continue and expand the sanctions. Even though they will not end the war, they are good for the pressure they bring; Khodorkovsky suggests that we sanction all the banks in Russia, even the commercial ones not dominated directly by the government.
Bring as many nations as possible together to support these restrictions. If Democrats and Republicans (other than leader Trump) can agree on this, other, less divided nations can also do so.
Welcome and provide asylum to those fleeing the Russian army, and even disaffected Russian
citizens and soldiers, an idea of Ilya Somin, a native of Russia and a law professor at George Mason University in Virginia (New York Times—3-9-22)
Thanks to the diplomacy and leadership of President Biden, most of these actions are underway. This is quite a feat for a man our local Republican spokespersons frequently call incompetent.
We should be especially thankful for the President’s success in re-energizing Western nations.
With some significant help from Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden has restored NATO to some of its former strength after former President Trump tried hard to weaken and destroy this alliance for four years.
If it were not for their desperate search for power at any cost, we would see more Republicans follow the long-standing American policy of letting “politics stop at the water’s edge” and support President Biden instead of finding ways make him share blame for Putin’s war.
We may not be able to stop the war in Ukraine, but with our allies, we can keep Vladimir, our newly discovered incompetent, from become the new tsar.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
