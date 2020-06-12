Jack Dorsey, the billionaire owner of Twitter, just this week, declared June 19 a holiday for his employees. A day off with pay. If you are unaware of the holiday, it’s because it isn’t one. At least not a federal one. But Dorsey was insistent, “it’s a company holiday in the U.S., forevermore.” So says Jack in the land of Twitterdom.
Just to be clear though, this commentary is not an endorsement for his social media business, political leanings or his social justice statements, but it is a perfect opportunity for today’s commentary, “The Party of Lincoln, Trump and McConnell make a difference.”
It was our first Republican President, Abraham Lincoln, who on June 19, 1862, signed legislation prohibiting slavery in federal territories. Just over six months later, January 1, 1863, he signed the “Emancipation Proclamation,” a dramatic move that confirmed our Constitutional form of government, even during civil strife, underscored freedom and equality for all citizens throughout the South.
Republicans have had much to do with freedom. Yet, in Twitterdom and all other social media kingdoms in our electronic world, America is challenged with messages of innuendo and disinformation. It’s not about pictures of grandkids and anniversaries; no, it’s all the other stuff posted, liked and shared. Frankly, it is blatant reengineering of literacy and a virtual resetting of our social construct.
On Twitter, you can say it in 280 characters; truth, half-truth, lie, any emotion or despicable thing you desire. You can hashtag it (#) too, to make the word searchable. When you click on the hashtag, you will expose yourself to mounds of social jargon that will have your head spinning. Try #juneteenth, the holiday, for example.
America’s legacy however is not one to rewrite, it is one to discover and interpret. The white lanky Kentuckian who made his way to Illinois and eventually to the White House as our 16th President did not sign the Emancipation Proclamation out of appeasement but out of his heart.
That same sentiment is found today with Republicans: “we denounce bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism, ethnic prejudice and religious intolerance.” (GOP Platform) Even Jack Dorsey wouldn’t flag a 22-word tweet from President Lincoln, if he were tweeting today, “Now I confess myself as belonging to that class in the country who contemplate slavery as a moral, social, and political evil.” (Oct. 7, 1858)
President Donald J. Trump has faced the liberal wrath of Jack’s Twitter, yet he is one of our modern-day leaders who has boldly implemented change for minorities. Black unemployment was at near record lows, pre COVID-19 and poverty the lowest on record. His First Step Act a year ago had more that 3,000 released from prison, and 90 percent of those who have had their sentences decreased are black Americans.
Add to that, school choice so parents can send their kids out of underperforming schools. In higher education, universities and historically black colleges have been securing more funding because of President Trump’s policies.
Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is opening the way for a proposal from Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina to respond to racial discrimination. “You know, none of us have had the experience of being an African American in this country and dealing with this discrimination, which persists here some 50 years after the 1964 civil rights bill and the 1965 civil rights bill — we’re still wrestling with America’s original sin,” he said in a recent interview.
Leader McConnell is doing what he does best, uniting conservative voices to respond appropriately. “I think the best way for the Senate Republicans to go forward on this is to listen to one of our own who’s had these experiences. He’s had them since he’s been in the United States Senate.”
As the Party of Lincoln, Republicans encourage solutions to America’s difficult challenges like race relations. Despite Tweets, Facebook messages and other social media posts, positive efforts by President Donald Trump, Sen. McConnell, and the Republican Party are good for all Americans. Republicans have and are making a difference.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
