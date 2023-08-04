Transgenderism is the latest controversial issue to polarize and divide our already polarized and divided country. It is another crusade of the left in its never-ending quest for virtue and salvation by works, and it is something else that will do more harm than good.

Transgenderism is as old as history itself and is mentioned in classical Greek and Roman texts. It usually was men dressing and acting like women but the opposite also occurred.  It first came to public attention in our country in 1952 when Christine Jorgensen was the first American whose sex reassignment surgery became public. Her surgery caused an international sensation and for many she was the first visible transsexual in the media.