Transgenderism is the latest controversial issue to polarize and divide our already polarized and divided country. It is another crusade of the left in its never-ending quest for virtue and salvation by works, and it is something else that will do more harm than good.
Transgenderism is as old as history itself and is mentioned in classical Greek and Roman texts. It usually was men dressing and acting like women but the opposite also occurred. It first came to public attention in our country in 1952 when Christine Jorgensen was the first American whose sex reassignment surgery became public. Her surgery caused an international sensation and for many she was the first visible transsexual in the media.
Transgenderism is a can of worms that raises several questions. One is evidence or symptoms presented. What are the physical, psychological and behavioral manifestations of gender dysphoria? How certain and permanent are they? Are they really serious enough to justify an extreme and irreversible response?
Another is age. What is the age of the person who wants to transition? Is the person post-puberty or pre-puberty? Who will pay for the treatment and possible surgery? Is the person at least 18 years old and therefore entitled to and personally responsible for making his/her own decisions? Or, is the person a minor and subject to parents or guardian? If the person is a minor, what role should the parents or guardian play in the matter? Are they entitled to know what is going on? Should they have veto power? Will they personally or will their health insurance be expected to bear the costs? If they are opposed to transitioning, will they be penalized or punished? Is everyone involved aware of the long-term implications of the process?
What are the rights, if any, of other people? Lia Thomas is a case in point. Thomas, a competitive swimmer, started out male and was post-puberty when (s)he decided to transition. It is obvious (s)he has a physical advantage over almost all women swimmers. Should Thomas be allowed to compete against them?
Suppose there was a football game between a professional team and a high school team, and the professional team won by a score of 178 to 0. What is the thrill in that? The pleasure? If there is pleasure in that, it is a sick pleasure.
An article titled “Detransitioned boy castrated by doctors warns kids about perils of gender ideology: ‘Patient for life’” was published by Fox News on July 21. It is a sad story. This unfortunate person believes his doctors were too quick to diagnose and too quick to act. Older trans people online coaxed him to “play the suicide card” with his parents. He was given puberty blockers first, then estrogen followed by surgical castration. Now he has no gender.
This raises the question of transition remorse. How often do those who transition come to regret it and desire to detransition? Is it possible to do so?
Another sad story was reported in the July 22, 2023 issue of The Epoch Times: “Woman Sues Doctors for Removing Her ‘Healthy Breasts’ at Age 18.” This person was traumatized by being sexually assaulted by a man when she was 14, resulting in a miscarried pregnancy. Her doctors decided the best way to treat her trauma was for her to become a man, which turned out to be a big mistake. Now her ability to conceive is doubtful but her inability to nurse is certain.
There is clear evidence of a rush to judgment in these cases. The professionals, be they physicians, psychologists, school counselors or whatever, seem eager to diagnose gender dysphoria in young people and to recommend immediate, radical therapy (puberty-blocking drugs, hormones, and what is called SRS: sex reassignment surgery).
This is very disturbing. It is disturbing because it is not about a man with five blocked coronary arteries or an elderly woman with a broken hip. No, it is about hurting and troubled teenagers who are being influenced by seemingly knowledgeable and well-intentioned older authority figures to make permanent, extreme changes to their body in the expectation their overall health and happiness will improve when, in fact, that is far from certain. Advocates seem not to be presenting possible negative consequences. We need to know more about transition remorse.
It seems to me that gender dysphoria is a spiritual problem more than anything else and should be recognized as such. Read Psalm 23. In the meantime, “No SRS on minors” needs to be the rule.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
