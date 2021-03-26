The word “filibuster” has an interesting past. While it has quite a complicated etymology, its use became popular in America in the mid-1850s. The “Online Etymology Dictionary” details the word’s origin. “FILIBUSTERING is a term lately imported from the Spanish, yet destined, it would seem, to occupy an important place in our vocabulary. In its etymological import, it is nearly synonymous with piracy. It is commonly employed, however, to denote an idea peculiar to the modern progress, and which may be defined as the right and practice of private war, or the claim of individuals to engage in foreign hostilities aside from, and even in opposition to the government with which they are in political membership.” (Harper’s New Monthly Magazine, January 1853)
Contemporary Democrats and Republicans have used the filibuster rule to procedurally block legislation, but with the current Democrat majority drunk with power – slim as their majority may be – it looks like they are ready to channel Blackbeard himself to bust the filibuster. Aye-aye, mattie?
While the word “filibuster” finds meaning from buccaneering, its modern-day use has a more meritorious meaning as a parliamentarian procedure to protect the minority from a runaway majorities’ boot. Yet Democrats are redefining the term with a gambit of legalistic dominance.
Republicans’ Constitutional posturing is in essence being hijacked on the high seas of radicalism; a purist utopian theology where players are willing to eviscerate the balance intended by America’s founders. The idea of personal freedom is awash in today’s world.
The modern filibuster ideal made famous by the movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” is on the chopping block in order to nullify Republicans. By removing this legitimate protection, Democrats are prepared to unleash waves of progressive legislation and our Constitutional Republic touting checks and balances would be in jeopardy.
To achieve their chicanery, the past pork laden stimulus bills won’t be the final relief bill. Yet another one is on the way including a number of constitutionally challenging provisions. Is plundering another $3 trillion dollars from the United States Treasury needed?
It takes more than money to seize power. Control follows crisis. A flood of illegal immigrants pulsing past the southern border along with unaccompanied non-citizen minors seeking asylum, is President Biden’s contribution. His ambiguity knowingly or unknowing turned what was controlled into a full-blown crisis.
President Trump’s border reset brought common sense to his inherited chaos, and in reality, created a safer environment for asylum seekers.
However, freebooters, the pirates of D.C., now want to change the playing field. Washington D.C. statehood is no longer just a talking point, but a real possibility that would affect American politics in the future. Because the potential 51st state has mostly liberal bureaucrats living there, it doesn’t take a political analyst to tell you what party they would favor.
With a filibuster-less Senate there would be no stopping legislation like House Bill 1, the most radical government overreach of the 21st Century, perhaps even of all time, stealing state’s rights to set up and control the state’s election process. This would ensure fraud and abuse of elections by centralizing the process.
If you think that is something, the flood of money from stimulus bills will also lead to multiple tax hikes to pay for the booty. Not only paying more to the government, but the free flow of money will also increase the cost of everything. Inflation, meaning higher costs for everything, will make it more difficult for those on fixed incomes to make their money work in the future.
Look at the rise in gas prices. Some are blaming it on supply side issues, including shutdowns and delivery channels. But everyone knows the current administration is reentering the Paris Accord, meaning another regulatory nightmare where billions of taxpayer dollars will be spent and result in higher prices at the pump and ultimately higher energy costs at home.
Believe me, everything is on the list, including banning or slowing down your right to own guns.
Democratic pirates are willing to seize all the power they can to prevent half the country from having a voice and if possible, a future they never a voice again.
Many warned about this last year, but now it seems we’re walking the plank into an abyss. Yo, ho!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.