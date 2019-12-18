This has been a tense and troublesome year politically for many. We have been bombarded by polarizing politics, cultural clashes and social splits brought on by social media like Facebook and Instagram.
As a columnist for the local Democratic Party, I have contributed my share of angst to people in my community who may disagree with our point of view.
Many enter this holiday season wishing for peace, calm and security. We long for a “shush” to the never-ending human chatter. Celebrate the reason for the season!
Three western holidays are celebrated this time of year - Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. These holidays have different histories but seem to have more similarities than differences. As the world’s “melting pot,” we need to acknowledge that diversity is our strength.
Hanukkah celebrates a religious and political fight for freedom and a “miracle.” The fight for freedom acknowledges the Maccabee family who led a revolt to overthrow of the Seleucid Empire and regain control of Jerusalem.
The Hanukkah “miracle” occurred when the Holy Temple was purified, there was only enough scared oil to burn for one day’s lighting. As the story goes, the wicks burned for eight days. Hence, the name Hanukkah, which means “dedication.” This festival is now called Festival of Lights.
Christmas has deep roots in political and cultural history of Europe. The Romans worshipped the sun necessary for growing crops and Mithra, the god of the sun and light, and called their celebration “Sol Invictus” (Unconquered Sun). The Norsemen celebrated Yule, where sparks from large fires predicted births of livestock. The Germans honored Oden, who flew above deciding who would live well or die. And the Saturnalia Festival in Rome celebrating Saturn, the god of agriculture, which marked the end of the planting season in December.
The Christmas “miracle” describes how Jesus of Nazareth (The Christos) was miraculously born to the Virgin Mary assisted by Joseph in Bethlehem in Judea. Perhaps Dec. 25 was picked to celebrate this miraculous event to integrate the Christian celebration with the pagan observances of Europe. By the Middle Ages, the Christian observances replaced the pagan religious practices.
Very recently in 1965, Maulana Karenga created an African American holiday, Kwanzaa, meaning “first fruits of the harvest.” This celebration is a seven-day festival highlighting self-determination, unity of the family, community, nation and race. It emphasizes to believe in parents, teachers, leaders and victory of the struggle.
By 1977, the Kwanzaa celebration had been integrated with Christmas.
These festivals have four major similarities:
1) The sun, planting, and harvesting are central for human life and development
2) A theme of light: knowing one’s history and passing it on to our children.
3) Struggle and resistance to oppression is a central theme to all three. A great man stepped forward to lead at a crucial point. “Miracles” of eight-day sacred oil and Jesus’ conception are told in religious texts. The belief that all people are created in God’s image and deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, however you believe in God.
4) Family and community is highlighted in each festival. We depend on one another and are crucial in one another’s lives, despite of our differences.
What a great lesson that these celebrations strengthen our thankfulness, hope and charity toward one another.
During this contentious political time, the words of Abraham Lincoln speak loud and clear:
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.
Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds
of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when
again touched, as surely, they will be, by the better angels of our
nature.”
We must re-learn the art of “agreeing to disagree” with people whose political views we don’t share. We must work to escape our “echo chambers” so we can begin to cooperate on issues large and small.
A great, local example is the appointment of two new members of the Calloway County Library Board who have vowed to bring people together to make a renovated library a reality for all citizens.
Lastly, we can celebrate the election of a new Kentucky governor worthy of our support.
Democrats, wish all an enjoyable reason for the season!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
