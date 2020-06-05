It is their incongruent symphony in full-throated volume, which I first notice. Each bird sings boldly in native song, greeting me as I walk along the flat, straight stretch of country road, bordered on either side by early field corn. Even at this early hour, the sun is already high. Yet, the breeze is unusually cool as it filters through the thick canopy of leaves from the overhanging hickory, red maple, elm, and pin oak trees.
This infrequent morning walk is cathartic for me. It is a respite; time away for the whirlwind that is my usual day. This stolen moment is afforded to me as I return to my family’s farm – four hours of travel by car, and fifty years in the memory making. It is a return to the familiar. The comfortable. The reassuring.
In this morning musing, I am mesmerized. I notice something rhythmical in the land. In the routine of the day. In the season. I am reminded of the ongoing cycle we call life.
On this spectacular day, I am enamored with the rows of soybeans, freshly planted. The green tip of each plant reaches for the sun, juxtaposed against the moist earth of loamy brown dirt. The rows are perfectly aligned, from the edge of the road to the furthest horizon. I notice this same repetitive sequence a few minutes later, in a field of tobacco. Like the beans, the crop is recently planted, eagerly seeking rays of warmth, thirsting for the kiss of each raindrop on these sweltering days of summer.
There is a rhythm to the rows.
In the midst of these straight lines of new vegetation, life is running at full speed. A pair of raccoon cubs scamper from the culvert under the road, into the quiet shade of a corn row, and disappear. Butterflies flitter about.
I continue my walk, reaching the neighbor’s property. Two feisty squirrels race up a nearby tree and jump from limb to limb, chattering loudly at one another. A yellow-striped cat spies my approach and arches its back in anxious anticipation. The lady of the house is out back, hanging a wet sheet on the line, next to four different sizes of pants and assorted shirts, one hung next to the other, all in ranking order.
Winter doldrums turned quickly to spring this year, arousing new blooms of forsythia and multi-colored tulips. The seasons have awakened with the onslaught of summer. Now, as summer comes alive in full-force, the flowering tobacco blooms of brilliant pink erupt, all across the land, in spite of the oiling and topping occurring at break-neck speed.
Across the fields, the steeple at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church stands regally against the azure sky. Aisles of dilapidated tombstones shimmer in the summer sun; there is a rhythm to their rows.
On this visit, noisy turkey hens and gobblers cluck their disapproval when I interrupt their morning feeding time. The stacks of hickory slabs have been carefully placed alongside the towering tobacco barn, all in queue. These barns, bastions of a fading industry, share the same cadence in their structural bones.
These ridiculously humid days of summer are a dizzying array of repetition, especially for my aging parents. I find my way home to the family farm more frequently now as they have reached the age where our roles are reversed. The child has become the watchful adult, vigilant that their needs are met.
Countless doctor’s visits, blood pressure checks, salon appointments, twice-weekly chair exercises, and fiercely competitive bingo games, fill their days at their assisted living residence. They are fortunate, their facility is vibrant, seeking alternative ways to entertain and capture the interests of their aging residents.
I complete my morning walk and the sun finds its place among the eastern arrangement of scattered clouds. At the appointed time, I pick my parents up and we find our way to Nashville, to the “good doctors,” two hours away.
It is discouraging to realize that I am now part of their schedule of activities, dare I call it their “entertainment.” We ponder collectively, how long it will take to get there and back, where will we go for lunch, and what will the outcome be.
The conversations during these doctor’s visits are the stuff of which volumes are written and of which medical careers are built. What is the ailment? What could possibly be the cause? Is there anything that can be done to cure the situation? Can we extend life any further?
What these doctor’s don’t ask my folks is, “What would you like to have happen? If we do this, will you be able to enjoy your life once you go home?”
Throughout the long drive to get there, the hours of waiting once we arrive, the actual appointment at the doctor’s office, and the trip home amidst rush-hour traffic, I am comforted by the memory of the field I walked past, earlier this morning. It is the rhythm of the rows of life that inures our collective psyche.
After seven grueling hours, I return my parents’ to their apartment, then drive on to their former home on the farm. All the while I ponder; what can I do to make their lives easier, lighter, and more comfortable?
In these, their sunset years, their days creep past, each one just like the last. I console myself; it really is life as usual. It is the day-to-day repetition which is all about the “doing.” Quantity has lost its importance. Now, it is all about their comfort.
I arrive at my childhood home and survey the land all around me. It is quiet, pastoral. Beautiful. I get it. There is a rhythm to their lives, to their routine, just like the rhythm of the rows.
This rhythmical routine is fashioned by the change of the seasons and in turn, the seasons shape our existence. They dictate the actions we take, the foods we eat, and the holidays we celebrate. These time slots established by nature remind us that there is life in death. And there is death in life. I’ve come to understand that I cannot appreciate one without the other.
There is something inexplicably distinct about this place I call home. Regardless of the people, the personalities, or the relationships, there is an underlying pulse, a measured, repetitive, pattern that seeped into my soul early on in life, and it now pours through my veins. It is a comforting tempo, regulating my sense of place. This rhythm I find in the rows, in the routine of the seasons, reassures me of God’s grace and my place in His master plan.
Bobbie Bryant lives in Louisville and serves as a Community Development Advisor for the Kentucky League of Cities. She is passionate about western Kentucky and is a freelance writer with four publications: Farming in the Black Patch, A Beautiful Star: the Life of Lois Etoile Brewer, Passions of the Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky and Forty Acres and a Red Belly Ford: The Smith Family of Calloway County. For more information about the author, visit http://bobbiesmithbryant.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.