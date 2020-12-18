Dictionary.com defines sedition: “incitement of discontent or rebellion against a government, any action, speech, or writing promoting such discontent or rebellion.”
Merriam’s dictionary defines two-faced as “insincere and deceitful.”
Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of our Constitution: “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion [sedition] against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – who was previously indicted on securities fraud and accused by top aides of bribery and abuse of office – filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin, alleging that the states’ election results should be overturned because of fraud and expansion of voting rules.
In addition, 17 Republican attorneys general and 126 Republican House members, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), joined in this seditious brief.
Republican activist groups joined with briefs, as did right-wingers including disgraced former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.
The lawsuit was condemned by legal experts, as “legally incoherent, factually untethered” and “fundamentally a misunderstanding” of our election laws. But many experts are also saying that these actions are seditious.
Remedy? Don’t seat these representatives or censure their behavior.
But “using his [Gov. Greg Abbott] emergency authority because of the pandemic,” Glenn Smith, a Texas Democratic consultant, said, “our governor accomplished [mail-in ballots] exactly what his attorney general is saying other states did, improperly.”
The four states targeted for the nullification of their 20 million votes forcefully rejected the allegations. They noted that prior lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies litigated these matters and all judges found no evidence for the allegations of fraud.
“Texas’s effort to get this Court to pick the next President has no basis in law or fact. The Court did not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process and sent a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated,” Pennsylvania’s brief stated.
Thankfully, The Supreme Court rejected the case wholesale 9-0 including the three Trump appointees, Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett.
And finally this week, the Electoral College vote has slammed the door on this case.
Unfortunately, many Republicans believe conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud and refuse to believe that President-elect Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.
One would think that people all over the country would be embarrassed by these two-faced Republicans many of whom admit privately Joe Biden’s victory but put on their Two-faced act in public.
No other group has been more loyal to Republicans than Evangelical Christians.
However, Karen Swallow Prior, an evangelical professor, said she was ashamed to have voted for local and state Republican candidates, many of whom backed these lawsuits that hurt our democratic republic.
Author David French published a column Sunday in The Dispatch, which maintains that “the frenzy and the fury of the post-election period has laid bare the sheer idolatry and fanaticism of Christian Trumpism.”
The most stinging comments were from Beth Moore, a Southern Baptist author, who said she has “never seen anything in these United States more astonishingly seductive & dangerous to the saints of God than Trumpism.”
Interestingly, neither the faces of Kentucky’s senators, nor our U.S. representatives, signed onto this seditious lawsuit. I’m not sure why.
But, as ForwardKy.com CEO Bruce Maples wrote, “perhaps Mitch McConnell saw where this was going and did not want anyone from his state to be forever tainted with these seditious acts. Perhaps they said ‘I swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Donald Trump, and this time at least, I’m going to honor that oath.”
And lastly, in the words of Michigan’s Republican Speaker of the House, “If we didn’t honor our oath, I fear we’d lose our country forever.”
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
