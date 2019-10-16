The English language is curious. I won’t say I have mastered it, nor that I can write it masterfully, but I do take the opportunity to study words on occasion and their meaning. In the wake of endless investigations from the left, it is even more intriguing to dig in to the nuance of words.
As the latest “gate” emerged about President Trump, the term “red herring” came to mind. A fairly well-known idiom defined by “a detail or remark inserted into a discussion, either intentionally or unintentionally, that sidetracks the discussion.” Not my definition, but Robert J. Gula’s, the author of “Nonsense: Red Herrings, Straw Men and Sacred Cows: How We Abuse Logic in Our Everyday Language.”
As I said, the thought has been on my mind for some time because Democrats have developed plenty of red herrings in their attempt to discredit President Trump in one after the other twisted plots. “The red herring is invariably irrelevant and is often emotionally charged. The participants in the discussion go after the red herring and forget what they were initially talking about; in fact, they may never get back to their original topic,” Gula writes.
It is interesting. The term “red herring” was used in the early 1800s when an outspoken journalist, William Cobbett, wrote a pithy editorial comparing his boyhood prank of dragging smelly herrings around hedges to throw off blood hounds chasing rabbits, to politicians who essentially did the same thing with the media. The herrings, having been preserved by smoke, turned red and produced a powerful-pungent odor and the hounds would lose their scent. Cobbett maintained that these false trails by political leaders were easily created, since the London press appeared eager to follow.
Russian collusion, collusion-collusion – it doesn’t seem to matter. The left has been intentional with their delusion, attempting to point the attention away from the real colluders, their own party. If you haven’t heard, it appears even President Obama may be in the mix. We know that the FBI, CIA and other intelligence agencies began investigating Donald Trump around the world prior to his election in 2016 and news about that continues to trickle out.
Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, the Squad and even the Obama administration have pulled numerous “red herrings” down the political trail, using smelly stories for the sole purpose of derailing President Trumps administration. And the modern-day media seems eager to chase the diversion, complicit in their liberal bias. Call it what it is. Essentially an onslaught of red herrings intended to overwhelm the electorate in thinking something must be wrong with the GOP. But these rhetorical devices deny logic.
Certainly, President Trump says some shocking things, but you can’t deny he has generated energy and results for the American people. For example, standing up to world leaders to create a more level affiliation, slashing bureaucracy and regulations, and using his skills to revive the economy and create job opportunities all across the country. Accomplishing numerous campaign-promises despite the harangue of naysayers and push-back from Democratic congressmen who claim he is a traitor to our country. How ludicrous!
The mega-trillionaire’s deficit club made up of Democratic hopefuls are still not ready for prime time. Every campaign promise at each debate is an attempt to out-liberal one another. In the meantime, there is virtually no legislative action from the Democratic House of Representatives as they foster another tail and hold another hearing.
I contend that the American people, conservatives and moderates, are fed up with the witch hunt. When will it stop? For well over three years, Democrats have been pushing a narrative against President Trump. Wake up, America, and take the smell test.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.