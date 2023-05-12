“History isn’t about dates and places and wars. It’s about the people who fill the spaces between them.”
- Jodi Picoult
Ghosts of the distant past appeared in my mind’s eye everywhere I turned. From the bank of the river, the summit of the hills, and the dense vegetation of the forest the stories of the people who risked everything to build a life there centuries earlier filled my thoughts. I tried to focus on the history of the place but the dates, places, and wars rushed through as mere transient thoughts. With every new discovery, my mind turned instead to the people who filled the spaces between them.
When I set out on foot early that morning to explore the area around Fort Boonesborough State Park I had no idea what to expect. Fort Boonesborough sits on the bank of the Kentucky River nestled in between the surrounding hills of Madison County in an area that can offer visitors the opportunity to experience the wilderness of Kentucky or the paved paths of a modern park. A sense of excitement about exploring the historical site and experiencing some of the marvelous things that the natural world has to offer coursed through my veins but it was mixed with some apprehension.
Fort Boonesborough was the site of one of the most intense battles between Native Americans and settlers during the early days of westward expansion in America. Raids and skirmishes in the area eventually led to a battle where approximately 40 men in Fort Boonesborough held off a force that was more than ten times their numbers. I thought about the men that were killed during the siege of Fort Boonesborough and the hardships of life on the frontier as I began my trek around the site of the second-oldest American-European settlement in the state of Kentucky.
Walking along the edge of the Kentucky River in a place where the modern world seemed to disappear it was easy to imagine what it must have been like for Daniel Boone to happen upon this spot. Boone and his men crossed the Kentucky River on April 1, 1775, and first established what would become Fort Boonesborough. The bountiful land and the Kentucky River made the fort a major frontier outpost during the American Revolutionary War and into the 19th century. Today the site is a well-preserved archaeological example of the early westward expansion by colonists.
I paused for a moment as a gentle breeze flowed down from the hills and through the valley that the river has carved over the millennia. The surrounding peaks seemed to be calling me so I decided to scale one of the hills. The scenery continued to change as I climbed higher and higher.
The terrain grew rougher and more challenging. Rocky bluffs and steep inclines reminded me of the many obstacles the settlers would have faced during their time on the frontier. The harsh and unforgiving conditions of life in the wilds of Kentucky during their era demanded a resilience and toughness that eludes all but a few of us today.
I had a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape through the trees at the summit. The rolling hills and lush forests around me were silent and serene, but the echoes of the past still lingered in the air. They served as a reminder of the vast and untamed wilderness that once dominated the entire continent.
Looking down on Fort Boonesborough I pondered the difficulty of daily life on the frontier. It was easy to imagine settlers going about routine tasks as they tried to scratch out a meager existence from the land around them. I could almost feel the weight of their determination and courage as I sat atop the rugged hill. Then my thoughts turned to a faithful day in September of 1778.
An army comprised of nearly 500 men arrived at Fort Boonesborough on September 7. The force was led by Chief Blackfish of the Shawnee and was comprised mostly of Shawnees but also included Cherokees and members of other Native American tribes. A small group of French-Canadian militiamen from Detroit that were fighting on behalf of the British Crown were also part of Blackfish’s troops.
Despite the fact that his army was the largest force seen in Kentucky at that time, Blackfish knew that overtaking the wooden palisades and defenses of Boonesborough would be extremely difficult. He also mistakenly believed that more than 200 armed militia were protecting the compound. With these factors in mind, Blackfish called Boone out of the fort for a parley to discuss terms of surrender.
Blackfish offered a negotiated surrender that would allow all of the men, women, and children in the fort to be taken to Detroit where Governor Hamilton promised to treat them well. Boone explained that he could not make the decision without consulting with the other leaders in the fort. This tactic bought the settlers a couple of days to fortify their positions and prepare for the attack that was to come.
Boone met with Blackfish again the following evening to inform him that there would not be a surrender. A surprised Blackfish proposed that all of the leaders meet for a formal treaty conference on September 9.
The meeting began with the two sides sharing a meal just outside the walls of the fortress. When the treaty session started Blackfish demanded to know “by what right had the white people taken possession of this country”. Boone explained that the land had been legally purchased from the Cherokees at Sycamore Shoals.
Blackfish accepted this as fact once Boone’s explanation was confirmed by a Cherokee chief. The Shawnee leader then proposed that the people of Boonesborough pledge their allegiance to the king of England in return for peace. If they acquiesced, the Shawnee would accept the Ohio River as a boundary and the two sides would live in peace.
The leaders then approached each other to shake hands and seal the agreement but something happened. A scuffle broke out and gunmen from both sides began firing. Boone and most of his men made it back inside the gates. The Shawnees attacked the gate but were driven back and the siege of Fort Boonesborough had begun in earnest.
Over the next eight days, Blackfish’s forces repeatedly proved the defenses of the fort. Each attack was repelled by settlers but their ammunition was dwindling. Boone implored his Kentuckians to conserve their gunpowder and only fire when the attackers were at close range.
The Shawnees and their allies launched their final assault on September 17. Boone and his small band of militia once again held off the much larger force. Blackfish ordered his charges to make a concerted effort to set the wooden fort ablaze but a torrential downpour drenched the fires.
Blackfish lost more men in this attack than on all of the previous days combined. This led to the gradual end of the siege as his forces separated and scattered into the surrounding territory. They formed small war parties and raided other settlements to inflict even more damage than their attack on Fort Boonesborough.
I began the journey back down the trail from my vantage point. A sense of awe at the courage and resilience of the early settlers who called Fort Boonesborough their home welled up inside me. Their story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. It is a reminder of our ability as people to overcome challenges in order to survive and thrive in this world.
I paused for a moment and noticed an American bald eagle watching me from above. Seeing the symbol of a nation that was fighting to be born during the battle that took place on that very spot made me wonder about everything I had learned about the siege of Fort Boonesborough. History is clouded with prejudice and bias since it is written by flawed human beings and my mind was flooded once again with images of the ghosts of the distant past.
Dates, places, and wars are not the things from which history is really comprised. History is about the people…all of the people that filled the spaces between them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.