Let me start by saying I am not a mathematician and calculus is way out of my wheelhouse. But as I review data from elections and the economy, I can clearly see our political landscape.
Since the latter part of the Obama administration, a steady change has been occurring in Kentucky politics. I have noted numerical changes on occasion revealing an inversion of voter registration numbers; for example, showing the growth in the Republican Party. Traditional Democratic strongholds in rural Kentucky have diminished and Republican super majorities have taken over in Kentucky’s House and Senate.
Democrats’ response to this overwhelming change has been resistance in almost every situation. The summer of resistance, started by that name about four years ago with President Trump’s election, has never ended.
In desperation, Democrats have made an exhaustive search for candidates with curbside appeal not only across the country, but here in Kentucky. Unfortunately, headhunters have struggled. Take Amy McGrath, who, after a huge infusion of national DNC donations, was nearly upset by a mostly unknown Kentucky legislative member, Charles Booker. McGrath’s Hollywood-elite donor pool and her ever-changing campaign ads met a divided party that has failed to coalesce around liberal splinters that have developed.
Nearly 173,000 Democrats voted against Joe Biden in the Kentucky Primary, with Bernie Sanders coming in second place. Yes, former Vice President Biden had over 365,000 votes, but the numbers reveal Bluegrass Democrats’ ultimate dissatisfaction.
In regard to voter turnout, several Democrats were elated over mail-in ballots. Calloway’s Democratic chairman said, “We’ve seen a lot more people exercise the opportunity to vote.” (Murray Ledger & Times)
However, I would counter. With everything put in place to encourage absentee voting, why did only 24% of registered voters vote? You had a hotly contested Democratic primary election and all that was required was to drop a ballot in the mail. I think the numbers are telling, and 24% is dreadful.
Even statewide numbers were only about 30%. No doubt, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams did the “best thing” under the circumstances. So, I’ll just say it appears to me voting is not an access issue.
The evidence shows Kentuckians are fed up with liberal leaders. In a 12-month span ending May 31, 2020, Republicans in Calloway County for example, gained (+) 585 voters while Democrats lost (-) 228. This is a consistent trend across our Congressional District and the state.
For the same period in the 35 counties of the First Congressional District, represented by Congressman James Comer, Democrats lost (-) 534 and Republicans gained (+) 1,258. As a result, the two parties are just about tied with registrants statewide.
Why do I share this calculus? I realize numbers can be boring. But the real reason is to translate reality into a precise picture. Despite the Democratic Party’s slight majority on the books, when you add the growth of the Republican Party and subtract disengaged Democrats, one can get a concrete picture of what has changed over the years.
Changed from the days when first-time voter-registrants were scolded for registering as anything but Democrat: “You don’t want to register as a Republican, they never have anyone to vote for in the primary and you won’t have a say in who is elected.” This is what I was told when I first registered in Murray years ago. This truism went on for many years.
The rhetoric and hyperbole leading up to today may cause some to conclude: “Republican Party bad, Democrat Party good …” But I can assure you the mood makers cannot dampen the reality. The numbers are clear.
Even with COVID, the economy is moving ahead. Under President Trump and Sen. McConnell’s leadership, almost 5 million jobs were created in June. Add the USMCA, a fairer deal for the United States, taking effect this month, will place American workers and American products ahead of foreign made items.
The bottom line is there is a huge difference in what Republicans have accomplished and what Democrats have done. Don’t let the mood makers cause you to miss the value of the GOP by the summation of the differences.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
