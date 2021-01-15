Recent events on Capitol Hill have been a tragedy. I have never seen another person with as great a need to destroy himself as Donald Trump. He reminds me of Shakespeare’s tragedies. At the end of his presidency, he has overlaid his many accomplishments with the memory of an unruly mob invading the Capitol building itself. This is very unnecessary, very improper and very sad.
Unwilling to let the clock run out, House Democrats wrote an article of impeachment and passed it 232-197 on Wednesday. This is an unhelpful act of revenge that will accomplish nothing positive. Trump, however, simply cannot keep his mouth shut and speaks carelessly without regard for consequences. Without getting into free speech issues, Twitter’s suspension of his account is a blessing for him. But the damage is done. He is his own worst enemy and brought this on himself.
Likewise, Democrats show their true colors in three ways: (1) they must play the race card; (2) they must denigrate law enforcement; and (3) they must continue to stoke the fires of alienation. The smoke had not cleared from the Capitol when Biden, at the behest of his granddaughter and with no information other than what he had seen on television, accused Capitol police of racism in its response to the incident. This was because they had not beaten up anyone and had killed only one white woman. Neither he nor the media realize that is what he said, but I am certain that is what he meant.
Having “worked” there for 44 years, Biden should know that a substantial number of Capitol Police officers are black, and he made a baseless and shameless charge of racism against them with no hard evidence. Now we know two officers died of injuries from the incident. Wanting something to be true does not make it true. That applies to both Trump and Biden.
This has been coming on for a long time. I say this not to justify the incident but to explain it. It can be called the “reply of the Deplorables.” Leftists call this incident “an attack on democracy” and act as if democracy has never been attacked before. Yes, it was an attack on democracy, an attack I regret and condemn, but it was not new. Attacking democracy got a new lease on life in 2016 with the Steele dossier, which, in my opinion, the DNC and Clinton campaign colluded to fabricate. Then there was the collusion of the FBI and Justice Department to infiltrate and sabotage the Trump campaign and to deceive the FISA court, leading to the fake Trump-Russia collusion narrative.
Not being able to prevent the inauguration of the constitutionally-elected president, leftist politicians and media then decided to do everything possible to render him impotent and unsuccessful. That led to Trump’s impeachment on baseless charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”
No one believed the media’s assertions that mob actions during the summer and fall in Portland, Seattle, Washington, etc. were “mostly peaceful” because they were not. People saw them and the attack on those leaving the White House on television. So did they see Rep. Maxine Waters inciting attacks on prominent conservatives in public places, and then they saw the attacks themselves.
Article I, Section 4, paragraph 1 of the Constitution reads “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.” This was clearly violated in several states. Various individual officers changed legislative enactments unlawfully. This is a fact.
Corruption depends on opportunity. Limit opportunity and you limit corruption; expand opportunity and you expand corruption. This newspaper recently reported that 33,696 deceased persons have been removed from Kentucky’s voting lists. If this had not been done, and if a mail ballot had been sent to every registered voter (like it is in some other states), deceased persons would have received a ballot and some people could have unlawfully voted in their place.
When standards of voter integrity are sacrificed, election integrity is sacrificed. Allowing the unqualified to vote is an assault on democracy, not voter suppression. It causes people to lose faith in elections and then turn to other means of expressing themselves. That’s the way it is.
Winfield H. Rose is filling in this week for regular Republican columnist Greg DeLancey, who is on vacation. He taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
