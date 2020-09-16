Dr. Roger Weiss has reminded us for the 247th time that he served in the military, along with nearly 20 million other living veterans, but by his own admission his experience in politics is limited to two events 56 years apart. What then follows in his letter published in the Sept. 4-7, 2020, edition of this newspaper affirms his lack of knowledge of the subject. When one writes for public consumption, it is expected that such person knows something about his subject and is telling the truth. Uttering or writing words, and repeating them endlessly, does not equal truth; conformity to objective reality is truth and it can be discovered and confirmed.
Kennedy was not a great president and, in spite of leftist gushing, left little as a positive legacy. By their very nature, political campaigns incite people to get carried away and exaggerate the truth, but Kennedy took it a significant step further in the 1960 campaign by accusing the Eisenhower-Nixon Administration of allowing the Soviet Union to forge way ahead of us in nuclear armaments and delivery systems. He called this the “missile gap.” The truth was that there was a missile gap, but it was in our favor by a large margin.
Once in office, JFK undertook to make the gap even larger and this, coupled with the Bay of Pigs fiasco, led the Soviets to conclude the United States was seeking a first-strike capability in preparation for an all-out nuclear war to wipe the Soviet Union off the map. Hence, the Cuban Missile Crisis, when we were on the brink of nuclear war for 14 days. Add to this the peccadilloes of his private life and you do not have greatness.
Dr. Weiss then says Donald Trump lost the 2016 popular vote by “3 million citizens.” Wrong again. The term is “voters” and they weren’t necessarily citizens. Many were illegal or undocumented aliens who were able to vote because they had California drivers’ licenses which were issued to enable them to vote Democrat. As I discussed in a previous column, a fundamental aspect of democratic statehood is that only bona fide citizens may vote in a given political jurisdiction.
Weiss then continues that Trump has given us “ ... dishonesty, disrespect, and tens of thousands dying needlessly from the slickest manipulator since Adolf Hitler.” No specifics here, just glittering generalities, in the true spirit of leftist demagoguery and propaganda with a typical snide reference to Hitler thrown in.
The dishonesty and disrespect here really is the disregard for truth and human decency, going back to January 2017 when media personalities called for bombing the White House and held a likeness of Trump’s severed head on television. Nothing regarding Trump can be too cruel, too dirty, too vulgar, too unfair, too gross, too indecent or too false. Nothing is beyond the pale.
Trump is likely the most lied-about president in our history, beginning with the Steele dossier and Russian collusion hoax and the latest being the Atlantic story about his not visiting the American cemetery in France, based on anonymous sources and denied by 20 people familiar with the matter. Any reporter can make up anything about anyone and claim it is based on anonymous sources whom he must, of course, protect at all costs; his integrity requires it, you know. An honest reporter would not write such a story and an honest editor would not print it.
Here’s a real reference to Hitler. In his book “Mein Kampf,” he wrote, “ ... in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses ... are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature ... and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.”
Hitler’s big lie technique is used every time Weiss and his fellow leftists claim that President Trump is responsible for the deaths of “tens of thousands” of people from COVID-19. That is indeed a BIG LIE. I challenge them to state unequivocally and specifically: (1) what Trump should have done but has not done; (2) what Trump has done but should not have done; and (3) what he has done but should have done sooner than he did. The truth, please. It’s time to put up or shut up, Roger.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
