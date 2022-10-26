Sections 256-263 of the Kentucky Constitution state how it may be amended. Such an amendment can be proposed in either house of the state legislature, the Kentucky General Assembly.
• If 60% (3/5) of the membership of each chamber approves, the proposed amendment goes on the ballot at the next general election during which members of the state legislature are up for election.
• If a proposed amendment is approved by a simple majority of those voting on the question, it has been ratified and becomes part of the constitution.
• The state legislature is not allowed to put more than four proposed amendments on any one ballot.
• Proposed amendments “may relate to a single subject or to related subject matters and may amend or modify as many articles and as many sections of the Constitution as may be necessary and appropriate in order to accomplish the objectives of the amendment.”
• Before an amendment can be voted on, “the Secretary of State shall cause such proposed amendment and the time the same is to be voted on, to be published at least ninety days before the vote is to be taken ...”
Two proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution are on our ballot this November 8. The first is long and appears very complex while the second is short. Voters need to be aware of these fundamentals: (1) ballots may be printed on both the front and back sides of the paper; (2) the amendments may appear on the back side; (3) precinct officials are prohibited by law from explaining the amendments to voters when they come to vote; and (4) it is the voters’ responsibility to read and study the amendments and make their decisions before they enter the polling place.
Voters also need to keep in mind that, if there is a line of people waiting to vote, only two minutes are allowed to vote, for obvious reasons. So you need to do your homework beforehand.
There are partisan races, nonpartisan races and two constitutional amendments on the ballot, in that order. Partisan races are for seats in the United States Congress, in the Kentucky legislature, and for the county Fiscal Court (legislature) and Judge-Executive. Nonpartisan races include the mayor and city council of both Murray and Hazel, the city and county school boards, judgeships and the proposed amendments. Keep in mind also that county residents may not vote in city races.
Some people take the easy way out and don’t vote at all. Of those who do vote, participation usually diminishes as voters go through (or down) the ballot, meaning some will vote only in the partisan races and quit. Others will go further but not bother with the amendments, etc. Turnout will be good if it reaches 30%. It may be a cliché but it is true that, if you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.
The chief purpose of the first and long amendment on the ballot is to correct a flaw in our present Kentucky constitution. Recall that this constitution was written and ratified when Kentucky was a one-party state in the iron grip of the Democrat Party. No one ever thought one party would control the legislature and the other the executive, but that happened eventually.
Our present constitution gives only the Governor the power to call a special session of the legislature, the purpose of which must be stated in the call. The proposed amendment enables the legislature to be called into special session by a “Joint Proclamation of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives for no more than twelve legislative days annually.”
There are two primary arguments in this proposal’s favor: (1) it encourages consultation and cooperation between the executive and legislative branches, which is presently lacking; and (2) it enables the legislature to act quickly to impeach and remove officials who have committed such serious malfeasance in office to be disqualified immediately from continuing in office (such as former Illinois Governor Rod Blagoevitch).
The second and short proposed amendment says, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” This has already been established by statutory law, but such a law can be repealed by a future legislature, thereby making legal something that clearly contradicts both divine and natural law. This amendment, barring federal action to the contrary, prevents that from happening.
I plan to vote for both amendments.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
