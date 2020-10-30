In 1972, I proudly voted for George McGovern in my first presidential election. Was I disappointed? You bet, but I was vindicated in 1974 when Richard Nixon resigned under a dark cloud of obstruction of justice.
Be proud of your vote, win, lose or draw.
Lyndon B. Johnson stated, “The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice...”
“The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter,” Dwight D. Eisenhower said.
Franklin D. Roosevelt expressed the power of voting this way: “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves...”
Morgan Carroll in “Take Back Your Government: A Citizen’s Guide to Making Your Government Work for You” states, “When there’s a vacuum of public input, lobbyists usually fill it. But when there’s public input, the people usually win.”
But the U.S. Constitution doesn’t say exactly how Americans should cast their ballots.
Article 1, Section 4 simply states that each state determines “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections.”
Over the past 200 years, the mechanics of voting have evolved from open-air “voice votes” to touch screen digital consoles.
For the first 50 years of American elections, white men went to the local courthouse and publicly cast their vote out loud.
At the courthouse, a judge would have them swear on a Bible that they were who they said they were. Then the voter would announce his chosen candidates in each race.
Campaigning was allowed at the polling place, and a drunken carnival atmosphere developed explaining why elections in the voice-voting era had turnout rates as high as 85 percent.
Kentucky kept it up as late as 1891.
The first paper ballots began appearing in the early 1800s, and these paper ballots were scraps of paper where the voter scrawled his candidates’ names and dropped it into a ballot box.
By the 1850s, party officials distributed pre-printed fliers to voters listing only their party’s candidates. They were called “tickets” because they resembled train tickets. Voters could legally use the pre-printed ticket as their actual ballot to vote straight down the party line.
Partisan paper ballots led to accusations of voter fraud. The solution came from Australia, which pioneered the first standardized, government-printed paper ballot in 1858.
The so-called “Australian ballot”, printed with the names of all candidates was first adopted in the United States in 1888.
As technology advanced, Jacob H. Myers invented his lever-operated “Automatic Booth” voting machine. Each candidate had a small lever next to his or her name and the voter pulled down the levers of their chosen candidate. (used until 1980)
But a single missing tooth on a gear could cause serious miscounts that were rarely caught by election officials. And the machines could be rigged with something as simple as the tip of a pencil.
As computer technology advanced, the first punch card voting system came out in the 1960s, after IBM used punch cards to calculate data.
The punch card was made infamous during the Florida recount of the 2000 Bush v. Gore presidential election.
During the Florida recounts, election officials had to examine each punch card ballot by hand to determine if “hanging or dimpled” chads should be counted.
Congress then passed the “Help America Vote Act of 2002,” which mandated higher standards for the voting equipment used in federal elections. The touch screen voting machines gained favor in the deliberations.
However, not all the touch screen voting machines were created equal and software glitches produced multiple errors.
In the close 2016 presidential election, electronic voting machines in 21 states were targeted by Russian hackers.
As a result, several states have scrapped their expensive touch screen voting machines and switched back to paper-based ballots.
A competing voting technology, “optical scanning” machines - the fill-in-the-bubble scannable forms – are used in many states, including Calloway County, Kentucky.
With the COVID-19 dangers, states are encouraging early voting by mail, drop-off boxes, and early in-person voting.
Kudos to our Republican secretary of state and Democratic governor for making voting in Kentucky the easiest it has ever been.
Uncertain times? I’m nervous too, but we have been here before.
If you have already voted, thank you! If you haven’t, Vote!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
