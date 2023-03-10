“Fear the vulture, and the vulture will come. Fear nothing, and you are the vulture.” - Suzy Kassem

The sun warmed my face on a brilliant, clear day in early spring. Wind whipped the tall grasses of the field I was hiking through and several black vultures were zooming through the sky. I stopped for a moment and watched the black vultures playfully zipping around. A feeling of deja vu washed over me and I was transported back to a time when fear would overtake me whenever the vulture would come. 