“Fear the vulture, and the vulture will come. Fear nothing, and you are the vulture.” - Suzy Kassem
The sun warmed my face on a brilliant, clear day in early spring. Wind whipped the tall grasses of the field I was hiking through and several black vultures were zooming through the sky. I stopped for a moment and watched the black vultures playfully zipping around. A feeling of deja vu washed over me and I was transported back to a time when fear would overtake me whenever the vulture would come.
It had been a fantastic morning romping through fields and forests but the specter of impending doom hung over me like a dark storm cloud. On the surface, it felt like the kind of morning that any 10-year-old kid might dream of having. I had already watched the sunrise over a lake and caught some fish but even while I stood there basking in the beauty of that glorious day the gloom of fear crept into my thoughts.
I did my level best to shake the clutches of dread and enjoy a carefree day. A gentle breeze swept through the high grasses of an open field while I strolled through the western Kentucky countryside. Mother Nature seemed to be working with me at that moment.
I allowed my palms to drift over the tops of the grasses almost absentmindedly as I walked across the field staring at the ground. A pair of doves grabbed my attention when they erupted out of the brush a few feet in front of my oncoming steps. I paused to watch them fly away and took in the entire scene for the first time.
A small deer stood across the field. He was watching me intently and we locked eyes. I stood there motionless for several minutes enjoying the relaxing effect of nature. The soft sensation of the grasses gently brushing my hands added to the serenity of the pastoral scene.
A large shadow moved across the field and the deer suddenly bolted away. I looked up to find the giant bird that was responsible but to no avail. The bright sun made it impossible to see anything overhead so I continued on my trek.
I made my way across the field and into the next row of trees. The shadowy figure appeared again as I entered the woods but this time the canopy of branches kept me from identifying it. Fear again filled the recesses of my 10-year-old brain and I crouched down on the ground. I leaned back against an oak to think about my situation.
I pulled out my canteen and a peanut butter sandwich. While I sat there eating my lunch two more shadows crossed through the forest. Now three shadows began to circle overhead and I was almost certain that vultures were directly above me.
For as long as I could remember my young mind had conjured up images of vultures attacking me. Maybe it was one too many Alfred Hitchcock movies or perhaps it was watching them ripping apart carcass after carcass on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom. Whatever the cause, fear kept me cowering in the woods for cover while I waited for the vultures to move along.
Eventually, the shadows moved away and I decided to continue my journey. Now that I was no longer focused on the source of my fear I could hear the rushing water of a nearby waterfall. I scrambled up onto a tree that had fallen against another tree and spotted a stream.
I walked along the bank of the small river until I came to the waterfall. The cascading water sparkled as it fell and I stepped up onto a large flat rock to admire one of nature’s most magnificent gifts. The flowing water mesmerized me and completely washed away any fear or anxiety that I was feeling.
After a while, I turned to leave and noticed a pair of black vultures about 20 feet away. They were just standing there as if they were enjoying the sights and sounds of the waterfall just like me. The couple stood there for a moment before they began moving around each other. Since I avoided them all of the time I had never been close enough to really see a vulture.
Black vultures are quite large but not as large as some raptors or their cousin the turkey vulture. They have a wingspan that can reach over five and a half feet across. At nearly three feet long and two feet tall black vultures can weigh more than six pounds.
Their body is adorned by jet-black feathers but the head and neck are completely featherless. The skin that covers the head is wrinkled and gray or black. Their beak is long, sharp, and hooked but the nostrils are not divided by a septum. This means that you can actually see through the nostrils from one side to the other. The legs of the black vulture are also featherless and have two extremely long front toes that have webbing at their base.
The black vulture has excellent vision. A brownish-red eye is surrounded by two rows of eyelashes on the lower lid and one row on the upper lid. Without a well-developed sense of smell, the black vulture uses its keen eyesight to find food.
They can spot carrion or prey while soaring at great heights. Other types of vultures are strictly scavengers but black vultures will attack and kill prey. These carnivores not only eat the carcasses of animals but they also have been known to attack smaller birds and mammals. Black vultures will also prey on eggs, reptiles, fruits, vegetables, and even small calves.
The resourceful black vulture will take advantage of the turkey vulture’s incredible sense of smell. Turkey vultures have the largest olfactory system of any bird and can detect carrion from more than a mile away. Black vultures will follow their cousins to a carcass and even chase the larger but less aggressive turkey vultures away.
Black vultures prefer to consume a fresh kill but have an incredible digestive system that allows them to eat a decaying and diseased carcass. These remarkable birds have special acids in their system that destroys bacteria that would kill other animals. Things like botulism, cholera, and even anthrax do not affect black vultures.
Experts estimate that there are more than 20 million black vultures and their range continues to expand northward. They currently range from Argentina and Peru in South America through the mid-Atlantic states in the United States. Although they are largely silent because they lack a syrinx, black vultures are very social creatures. They often gather in large groups called a kettle to roost or find food.
Black vultures are monogamous and mate for life. Mating usually takes place from March through June in the United States. A couple will join together for an acrobatic romance in the air and they also might spread their wings and dance while on the ground or in a tree.
Black vultures do not build nests like most species of birds but use a cave, hollow log, or some other opening as a place to lay their two eggs. The expecting parents take turns incubating the eggs for 35-45 days and the co-parenting continues after the chicks hatch. The happy couple alternates feeding the chicks until they fledge at around 10-14 weeks. A family of black vultures will continue to stay together for a year until the chicks are ready to try to find their own mates during the next breeding season.
All those years ago I watched while that pair of black vultures spread their wings and danced before taking flight. Before I knew it two coal-black figures contrasting against the azure sky swirled around each other as they spiraled toward the ground. At some point in their flight, my fear abated and turned into admiration.
Just before landfall the pair caught a thermal and soared up and up. Higher and higher they went. They soon disappeared but not before teaching me how to fear nothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.