As someone who attended high school and college in the 1980s, I am a big fan of ‘80s music. (I am showing my age.) As a history buff, one of my favorite songs and videos from that decade is “We Didn’t Start The Fire” by Billy Joel. The chorus contains the lines “We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the world’s been turning. We didn’t start the fire. No, we didn’t light it but we tried to fight it.”
Those lines provide a valuable lesson. There are many who blame the United States, or more broadly, Western Civilization, for the world’s problems. Some go even further. In an early example of the toxic ideology of White Guilt, Susan Sontag (herself white) wrote in 1967 that “The white race is the cancer of human history”.
Some of the charges made against the United States in particular, and by implication the traditional culture of Western Civilization, include the mistreatment of women, enslavement of Africans, and conquering the territories of indigenous Americans. I will address these three charges.
The United States of generations ago was more male-dominated than this generation, but this has been true of almost all societies throughout history. Even so, the record of Western Civilization in the treatment of women is comparatively good. Traditional Western culture has never approved of practices such as foot binding, the burning of widows, temple prostitutes, or female genital mutilation. It has never been the practice in the West to round up young women to populate the harems of our leaders. Are our young taught that such practices occurred in other societies or do they come to the conclusion (through not being taught any differently) that the West has mistreated women while other cultures have not?
Territories were conquered. Groups from the Babylonians to the Mongols have conquered the territories of others, so that was nothing new. Are our young taught this, though, or do they come to the conclusion that other societies have never practiced the type of territorial conquest which occurred in our westward expansion? Even if they are taught of such conquests, are they taught of the brutality of some of these groups? Tamerlane, for example, built towers of human skulls when he captured cities. The Aztecs practiced human sacrifice.
Africans were enslaved, but slavery has existed around the world and throughout history. Calling slavery America’s original sin gives a false impression that Americans originated the practice of slavery. Educated academics know that slavery predated the existence of the American colonies, but is that knowledge taught to our young? According to the book Atrocities by Matthew White, more Africans died in the Arab slave trade to the Middle East than in the slave trade across the Atlantic Ocean to the New World. How many Americans even know that this slave trade to the Arab Middle East even occurred?
These aspects of our history should be taught, but to not even acknowledge the often times greater negative aspects of others’ history is educational malpractice. It is not just the case, though, that the West didn’t start the fire. The West has often tried to fight the fire.
Western Civilization gave birth to the modern world. The Renaissance, Reformation, Scientific Revolution, Industrial Revolution, and Constitutional governments all arose within Western Civilization. Infant mortality has decreased due to the scientific and health care innovations of the West. From antibiotics to automobiles, airplanes to air conditioners, and radios to railroads, the technology of the modern world is primarily the technology of Western Civilization. The ideals of liberty which spread from Great Britain to the United States to much of the rest of the world were incubated from the values of Western Civilization.
Does this mean that only the peoples of Western Civilization are adapted to modernity? No. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are prosperous and free. China is giving us a run for our money in new technology. China was actually technologically ahead of the West in the early 1400s. They then began to stagnate while the West grew dynamic.
We are the ones now stagnating. This stagnation is reinforced by identity politics which teach our young to hate their own civilization and history as sources of shame and guilt. Rather, our civilization and history are a heritage to treasure (while learning from our past). Reasserting our continuity with Western Civilization and its values is an essential ingredient for reversing our current malaise.
Keith A. York is a Murray resident, chemist, Murray State alumnus, and political conservative independently sharing his views.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
