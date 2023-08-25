As someone who attended high school and college in the 1980s, I am a big fan of ‘80s music. (I am showing my age.)  As a history buff, one of my favorite songs and videos from that decade is “We Didn’t Start The Fire” by Billy Joel. The chorus contains the lines “We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the world’s been turning. We didn’t start the fire. No, we didn’t light it but we tried to fight it.”

Those lines provide a valuable lesson. There are many who blame the United States, or more broadly, Western Civilization, for the world’s problems. Some go even further. In an early example of the toxic ideology of White Guilt, Susan Sontag (herself white) wrote in 1967 that “The white race is the cancer of human history”.