Organizations often brainstorm ideas and diagram them on a whiteboardwith erasable pens. I thought it would be interesting to consider a Democratic National Committee brainstorming session where DNC planners thought out their “resistance” campaign after Hillary’s loss to Donald Trump in late 2016.
An actual white board meeting and brainstorming session like I surmise here may have never occurred, but it seems clear based on reports that the DNC was out to overwhelm the Trump Administration strategically. They were highly funded, well-organized and ready to foment resistance.
You can easily find the plan online, the “Resistance Summer.” It was outlined in a 2017 news release by the DNC. I paused on this sentence for a moment: ”Through Resistance Summer, the Democratic Party hopes to educate, organize, and mobilize grassroots energy from Democrats in all 57 states, territories and Democrats Abroad to help build our party’s base of political power, resist Trump’s attacks on hardworking familiesand elect Democrats up-and-down the ticket.”
What political party wouldn’t want a grassroots effort? But, “57 states territories and Democrats Abroad?” Perhaps I missed something in my U.S. history class. I remember U.S. territories have never had voting rights under the Constitution; only Washington D.C. is allowed to vote for the president. What about “Democrats Abroad” — who would that be?
The DNC was also planning to pay state Democratic organizations for their efforts. “The program is a competitive matching grant program, where the DNC will help fund the important work done by state parties to achieve their organizing goals.” The plan specifically mentioned goals for rural areas.
I can imagine the subjects on the whiteboard at DNC headquarters. The resistance squad angered over the 2016 outcome ready to develop their battle plan. Ideas begin flowing. A nearby U.S. map with push pins identify areas of development and best optics for the media.
Experimental themes for opposition start. On the left side of the board in all caps, “RUSSIA,” is marked with a red dry erase marker. Tie Trump with Putin. We have useful information. Everyone around the table agrees, Russian spies and espionage are believable, and voters will buy it. A big red star is drawn. Everyone smiles. Dashed bullets below. “We need, FBI, CIA, FISA Court help,” someone says. “Bingo!”
The bottom left corner begins to fill. “Get in their face” campaign. GOP leaders, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, GOP governors and other high-profile leaders. Too many names to fit on the board, so the organizer writes, “et-al.” “In the streets,” campaign. “Big Cities.” “Protest groups.” All “the usuals.” Staff member follow-up assignments, their initials scribbled in.
Sensing the potential impact of opposition, you might recall that Republicans in 18 states back in 2017, like Arizona, were moving to enact laws to hold “full-time, almost professional agent-provocateurs [sic] that attempt to create public disorder,” accountable. (John Kavanaugh, Arizona State Senator, The Atlantic) The measures were intended to stop protesters that aimed to destroy property.
More subjects come up; the whiteboard is nearly full. “Obamacare” is lined through. It’s “Affordable Care,” someone insists. “Climate Change,” lined through, it’s “environmental destruction,” says a member. There is more, but perhaps my imagination is much overplayed.
My conclusion is simple — that “resistance” was not spontaneous as many believe but premeditated. Relying on false accusations and other hot button issues were easy weapons to control. On the contrary, the coronavirus was not. But what a topic. If the issues on the whiteboard hadn’t been erased, surely COVID-19 would have been highlighted with a green marker.
The virus, of course, led states to allow any voter to return a ballot by mail rather than in person. Mail-in absentee ballots have long been used securely because they can be tracked. Kentucky simply extended the process of absentee ballots with a tracking system. But some states didn’t have the same protections and mass-mailed ballots. A potential haven for harvesting ballots. Some states extended lawful deadlines.
In the wake of the moment, President Trump has every right to challenge the voting process. If the process discovers no change, what harm is there in questioning the system under these circumstances?
It seems clear that the DNC whiteboard plan successfully created grief, but failed to achieve the “Blue Wave” they intended. One final question for the DNC. Was the strategy of resistance worth it?
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.