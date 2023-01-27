“It’s not whether animals will survive; it’s whether man has the will to save them.” - A. D. Williams
I trekked over a small ridge and onto an open plateau. The plain spread out before me with grasses and shrubbery growing in the shadow of Alaska’s mountains. I became momentarily lost in the scenery and forgot the purpose of my journey I spotted the unusual arctic animal I was seeking.
Sharp winds whipped the tall grasses of the field back and forth. The natural motion made it almost impossible to see what might be lurking in them. An uneasiness overcame me and I paused several times to peer into the swirling mass. For some reason, I could not shake the feeling that I was being watched.
The crunching sound of a limb caused me to freeze in my tracks. It seemed to come from all directions as it echoed around me. I scanned the trees that lined the edges of the grassland to no avail.
Alaska can be intimidating no matter how familiar you are with the terrain. I had lived in the Great North for more than two years at that point and still felt somewhat like a Cheechako every time I went on one of my little adventures. You have to find the right combination of caution and wonder to safely experience everything that the land has to offer. After several minutes of standing motionless at high alert, I let my guard down and allowed the moment to wash over me.
The wind seemed to pour down off of the mountains to become a dance partner for the wildflowers and grasses of the tundra. The soft blooms of the graceful harebell twirled about in the breeze adding a splash of violet to the greenery. I soon found myself mesmerized while watching the union play out in a delicate ballet.
A high-pitched cackle coming from above snapped me out of my trance. I lifted my eyes toward the distant mountains and watched as a young American bald eagle swooped in to land upon a tree. It seemed like a gentle reminder from nature to be aware of my surroundings. The contrast of the potential for calamity in that wildest of places with its intricate beauty was exhilarating and nerve-wracking all at once.
Any nervousness was completely replaced with fascination, though, as I moved closer to the object of my excursion. Across the field from me stood a small group of remarkable animals that faced certain extinction less than a century ago. I made my way closer to them and found myself face to face with a beast whose ancestors roamed the Arctic during the last ice age.
The musk ox has been on this planet for more than 600,000 years. The Inupiaq people that lived inside the Arctic Circle of Alaska alongside the musk ox for centuries call the great animal oomingmak, “the bearded one”. Oomingmak has outlived the fabled saber-toothed tigers and wooly mammoths with whom it once shared the Arctic. While its contemporaries went extinct with the end of the Pleistocene epoch more than 11,000 years ago the incredible musk ox has escaped that fate.
While the species has changed little in the past 11,000 years the name musk ox is a misnomer. The animal is not an ox nor does it produce musk. It is closely related to the goat and has cloven hoofs.
The musk ox is perfectly adapted to deal with the harsh conditions of the Arctic. The powerfully built creature has a large head, short neck, sturdy legs, shoulder hump, and long guard hair that hangs to the ground. Its thick coat consists of a long, rugged outer covering with a fine undercoat called qiviut. The incredibly soft qiviut is treasured for its warmth and is spun into yarn that is used to make clothing. At more than $35 per ounce, qiviut is approximately twice as expensive as cashmere.
Male and female musk oxen have horns. Bulls grow a large rounded protuberance across the forehead that they use for combat. This especially comes in handy during the rut when bulls engage in tremendously violent displays of dominance to guard their harem of females. The bulls race towards each other at 40 miles per hour from up to 50 yards apart before ramming into each other squarely on the horn bosses.
Mature bulls stand approximately five feet high at the shoulder and can weigh more than 800 pounds. Cows are considerably smaller at around four feet high and more than 200 pounds lighter. Musk oxen are herbivores and eat a wide variety of plants.
Musk oxen have keen senses including remarkable eyesight that helps them deal with the dark Arctic winter. They are also highly intelligent animals that use different strategies to handle approaching dangers. Wolves and bears are their natural predators but musk oxen have developed strategies to deal with threats.
The group quickly gathers to face any threat as a unified force. If they encounter a lone predator the defensive strategy is to form a line. When a pack of wolves comes at them herd will form a tight circle with their calves in the center. The adults look like an ancient Greek phalanx. Heads and horns serve as their shields and spears to defend their position from the assault.
While their range is limited to far northern latitudes today fossil evidence indicates that musk oxen were once found throughout North America. During the Wisconsian glaciation (75,000-11,000 years ago) they were prevalent below the Laurentide Ice Sheet in what is now the American midwest. Their range extended to the Appalachian Mountains, Virginia, and even to the forests of the southern parts of the continent.
As the last ice age came to a close musk oxen could still be found across large swaths of northern Europe, Asia, and North America. Overhunting caused the species to disappear from Europe and Asia by the mid-1800s. The Alaskan population vanished by the early twentieth century. The only remaining musk oxen on the planet at the time were isolated in Greenland and remote areas of Arctic Canada.
The heroic efforts of biologists and conservationists led to a growing outcry in the scientific community during the 1920s. Concern over the impending extinction of this iconic creature of the Arctic led to an international effort to restore the population. The United States Congress moved to allocate funds to reintroduce the musk ox to Alaska in 1930.
Thirty-four wild musk oxen were captured from the remaining herd in eastern Greenland. After being transported by boat to Norway and then New York the animals spent a month in quarantine. The journey to Fairbanks, Alaska was completed by train and boat.
The small herd was eventually moved to Nunivak Island in the Bering Sea. The musk oxen thrived on the island for decades until the population was large enough to foster other herds. Animals from the herd were reintroduced into other portions of Alaska beginning in the 1960s. Wild musk ox herds were established on the Seward Peninsula, Nelson Island, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and Cape Thompson.
A small group was even transported to Siberia, Norway, and other parts of the Arctic Circle. The musk ox population has soared in the years since reintroduction. It is estimated that there are more than 120,000 of these incredible creatures in the wild today and the musk ox is no longer an endangered species.
I pondered the epic struggle of the musk ox while looking deep into the eyes of the magnificent beast. Its kind walked the face of the Earth for more than 600,000 years before mankind drove them to the brink of extinction and then brought them back again. Our ability to destroy and our incredible capacity for stewardship were on full display in that field in the middle of The Last Frontier.
I could feel the very soul of the creature and its journey through the millennia as we stared at each other. Hope for the future coursed through my veins because while it may not be whether animals will survive, man has shown the will to save them.
