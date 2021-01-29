The country deserves healing and unity following the Trump presidency, but that won’t come from ignoring the destruction of norms and laws. Accountability — a public reckoning for Trump and those who enabled his abuses — is the only way forward.
A failed coup attempt without consequences becomes a practice run for “your friendly local” seditionists to intimidate elected officials, both state and federal.
Last week, the House voted to impeach Donald J. Trump for “inciting an insurrection” and “aiding enemies of the Constitution.” He’s the only president who lost the popular vote twice and impeached twice.
Ten Republicans joined with House Democrats to impeach Trump, making it the most bipartisan impeachment vote in history. As of Jan. 25, an article of impeachment has been delivered to the Senate for trial for “incitement of insurrection.”
By invoking the 14th Amendment, the Senate can disqualify Donald J. Trump from holding office again and the Constitution provides that path: The Senate can disqualify by a majority (50% +1) vote.
Section 3, of the 14th Amendment reads in part, “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office … to support the Constitution of the United States, who shall have engaged in insurrection …”
This is about the future of our Republic.
A vote to acquit Trump is a vote to accept the murder a Capitol policeman, feces on national treasures, threatening to hang the vice-president and threats to put bullets in your fellow American’s brains.
So, sadly, most Republican Senators have made it official – theirs is no longer the party of “law and order.”
Even if he ultimately voted to accept the Electoral College results, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has spent months lying about voter fraud and has in essence questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win by trying to sow doubt in the legitimacy of how several states conducted their elections, helping to provoke the “stop the steal” movement.
But Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the insurrectionists were “provoked by the President and other powerful people, they tried to use violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. He said the mob that stormed the Capitol was ‘fed lies.’” Rand, did Mitch just call you a liar?
We now know that this insurrection was well-planned by groups such as the Proud Boys, Three Percenters, Boogaloo Bois, and supported – at least through their rhetoric – by an alarming number of Republican members of the House and Senate and some of Trump’s family members.
Now, suddenly, Republicans are telling us “to move on” and heal these self-inflicted wounds, hoping Americans will just forget about the “incitement of insurrection” that Trump’s seditious supporters mounted at the U.S. Capitol to overturn election results.
It should not give us comfort as Republican Senators debate the constitutionality of the impeachment process for Trump. They can’t argue the facts on film, so they must move to distract us with procedural “shiny objects.”
Additionally, Republicans continue to stoke divisions based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion and national origin. Some new members of Congress are defending their record of “hate speech” toward Democrats and past threats of violence on social media.
To make matters worse, we must investigate the Trump administration’s disastrous record on the coronavirus: fraud by individuals/businesses who received assistance dollars fraudulently, the vaccine delivery system to states and shots in arms to essential and high-risk people, accounting of exactly how much vaccine we have, or locals illegitimately going to the head of the vaccine line.
In his inaugural address, President Biden called on Americans to come together to “restore the soul and to secure the future of America.”
“We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury,” President Biden added.
We’ve seen this movie before. As Democrats take charge in both chambers of Congress and the White House, Republicans are making clear that the only unity they’re interested in is behind their undemocratic agenda.
I challenge these Republican obstructionists to come around for the good of the country over party, and if not, the Democratic leadership should use all tools necessary to restore our Republic.
Just like in the family unit, there can be no unity without accountability.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
