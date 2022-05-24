This is the most emotionally difficult column I’ve had to write in my career, and it has been made even more so by the fact that I am writing it Monday afternoon, precisely one week after we all heard the devastating news about Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Whether you had known Jody on a deeply personal level or simply had contact with him in a professional capacity, I think just about everyone in Calloway County – to say nothing of western Kentucky as a whole – felt a similar gut punch when we learned he had been shot and killed last Monday afternoon by a suspect in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Obviously, his close friends, family and co-workers felt it even deeper than his more casual acquaintances like myself. But considering that I’ve only known him in a professional setting and regretfully never had the chance to spend time with him outside of work or get to know his family, knowing how devastated I felt – well, it just makes me even sadder imagining the heartache that awaited his family, his fellow deputies and longtime friends. I’m tearing up as I write this, so I can only imagine the pain they are going through right now and will continue to endure is simply unbearable.
I have no intention of being grandiose about this, but I’m completely serious when I say that I believe May 16, 2022, will become a date Calloway County residents think of in the same way many Americans think of Nov. 22, 1963. The difference, of course, is that as charismatic as John F. Kennedy was, there were people that didn’t like him one bit and did not shed a tear when he was assassinated in Dallas. I don’t think you can say that about Jody Cash. I have no way of verifying this, but I have heard anecdotally that even some of the people Jody arrested appreciated his kindness and soft-spoken demeanor.
Similar to 11/22/63, Calloway Countians for years will likely be able to recall exactly where they were and what they were doing on 5/16/22 when they heard Jody had been shot. Around 3 that afternoon, a colleague in the office told me there had been an officer-involved shooting in Benton either at the Judicial Center, at the jail or somewhere in that vicinity. I knew right away that was big enough news that we needed to get it on the front page even if we couldn’t get much information. When I called a trooper at Kentucky State Police Post 1, the trooper told me the only thing the agency could say at that time was that KSP was investigating an “incident” at the location I mentioned.
A little over an hour later – 4:18 p.m., to be exact – a friend called me on my cellphone and asked if we were working on the story about the shooting in Benton. “Well, I’m trying to, but I haven’t found out much yet,” I said casually. He told me he had heard it was Jody.
My stomach dropped and I said something like, “Oh, God. Oh, God, I hope you’re wrong.” My first thought, however irrational, was, “That can’t be true. I’ll just text him and he’ll text me right back and I’ll know he’s OK.” I guess I couldn’t help but have that knee-jerk reaction because I either spoke to him or texted just about every day to see if I should be expecting any press releases from him before we went to print. Less than 24 hours earlier, I had asked him if anything had happened over the weekend, and when I told him to have a good night, he ended with his usual, “You too buddy.”
I didn’t have time to wrap my brain around the fact that he had been shot before my friend received a text giving him the next bit of bad news. “Oh, no,” he said. “He’s gone.”
I mumbled some kind of thanks to him for letting me know and hung up, sitting there stunned at my desk. After a minute or so, I somehow worked up the strength to walk to my publisher, Mike Davis’s, office, where he was sitting talking to our press foreman, David Stom. Earlier, when we didn’t know it had involved anyone from Murray, we had discussed what to do about coverage of the shooting and I told him I would do my best to keep in touch with KSP and watch my email. When I walked into his office, Mike could tell right away something was wrong. Struggling to get the words out, I said, “It was Jody. The officer who was shot was Jody Cash. I was just told he was dead.”
Even though I knew I should probably drive to Benton, I just couldn’t bring myself to do it, and I figured I probably was not in the right state of mind to drive safely anyway. Some time after Judge-Executive Kenny Imes called to tell me he was lowering the flag at the courthouse flag, I went downtown and took a photo. I called WKMS’s news director, Derek Operle, to ask what was going on in Benton, and he said it looked liked KSP was wrapping up their on-scene investigation so he doubted there was much reason to head there at that point. He was kind enough to give me permission to use his photo of vehicles parked at the scene since I felt incapable of going there myself.
I don’t remember when exactly I first met Jody, but it was probably within my first few months after I started at the Ledger in September 2008 since I took over the Murray State beat not long after arriving. It didn’t take long before I came to immediately recognize this Murray State Police officer’s distinctive, calm and comforting voice. I had dealings with him over the years, and after I went to work in Mayfield in 2015, I would still occasionally reach out to him for information since he was the public information officer for KSP Post 1 at that time.
I came back to Murray in 2017, and on the morning of the Marshall County High School shooting, I happened to be in the drive-thru line at Hardee’s in Draffenville just down the road from the school. I drove as quickly as I could to the area and parked at the Marshall County Board of Education office. Inside the office, no one seemed to know what was going on or where I should go, so I called Jody. He was on his way to the scene and promised he would tell me as soon as he knew anything. Given the fraught situation, I would normally have to follow up with an officer, but with Jody, I knew I wouldn’t have to because he never broke a promise.
While Jody was always in my orbit, I grew to have a whole new level of admiration for him after he became chief deputy at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. About a month after Imes had appointed Nicky Knight as sheriff, Nicky called me to let me know he had hired Jody and that Jody would be in charge of press releases from now on. I knew I would be in good hands, but I was still stunned at how quickly and effectively Jody settled into his new position. He immediately sprung into action, and two days after he was sworn in, he sent his first release to us. In his very first week, we received four releases from him.
I’ve worked with a lot of good public information officers during my career, but no one went above and beyond quite like Jody. When there is a collision at 4 or 5 in the afternoon, I never expect someone to be able to get a report, complete with names, to me in time for that day’s deadline. Jody would sometimes get a release to me within two hours! Other times when he didn’t have enough time to write something before our deadline – which he was always well aware of – he would give me the information to me over the phone. I was touched that he trusted me enough to get it right, especially knowing he could get blamed if I messed up. He cared that much about his job, making us happy and informing the public about the hard work his co-workers were doing.
Sitting through Jody’s funeral on Saturday, it was unsurprising to me how many stories his friends and co-workers had that demonstrated his generosity, kindness and professionalism. Sadly, I didn’t know him well enough to have dozens of those stories that I’m sure many of you reading this do. But there is something he did that moved me at the time it happened, and I will now always hold it close to my heart.
Back in October, I went to cover the 31st annual Hazel Day, and I brought my daughters, Eliza and Louisa, to the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the community center. After we had gotten our food, Nicky and Jody walked in the door. Since I was pretty sure they had never seen me out with my girls before – and, of course, I’m a very proud father – I made a point to introduce them. They were both very nice and said hello to the girls and went and got their breakfasts.
After finishing our meal, we were getting ready to leave, so I was throwing away our trash and gathering up our belongings. It was raining that day, so the girls had on lightweight rain jackets they were putting on. Ever the independent 3-year-old, Louisa wanted to do everything herself, and as I was distracted by something, she was struggling with her zipper. At that point, I think Jody was on his way to the trash can or something, so as he walked toward her, he looked down and asked in his soft, gentle way, “You need some help with that?” Louisa looked up at him with those big eyes of hers and nodded. Jody then knelt down and connected her zipper, and I thought it was so adorable, I grabbed my camera and snapped a couple of shots before the moment passed.
I will forever cherish that photo. Most children her age would be shy around strangers and would likely retreat to their parent’s side no matter how nice and unthreatening the person was. But Louisa didn’t hesitate to accept his help. That was just how Jody was. When he smiled at you and said, “Hey, buddy,” you just inherently trusted him no matter who you were.
