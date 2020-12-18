You may remember that comedian Red Skelton visited Murray back in 1982. If you have to ask, “Who is Red Skelton?” I recommend using a search engine. As a young reporter, I recall watching his comedy performance at Murray State. Skelton was 69 years old at the time and famous for his slapstick comedy and pantomime routines seen weekly on CBS Television.
At a press conference before his Murray debut, he shared that he had visited several places around the community, one of which he mused had a French name. Skelton with a gleeful look on his face, nodding, as if someone should know what he was talking about. “You know, Jacque Penn-a’s…” he said, ending with his famous chuckle.
Weird how things like that pop in your head. That story came to mind after hearing that J.C. Penney would be closing at some point next year. A local fixture, like Sears a few years ago, drifting out of existence.
How quickly things change. President Trump’s term is coming to an end. Virtual things, like Zoom, have rapidly intersected our situational quarantine. The virus has indelibly made its mark.
But there is good news. Just one week away from Christmas and Operation Warp Speed, vaccines are being delivered across the country. The elixir to battle COVID-19 is now arriving across the continent and around the globe just in time. Reports confirm that a vaccine has never been developed so quickly and with an astounding 95% effectiveness.
While it might not feel like a typical Christmas, it is a remnant of President Trump’s deliberate goal to have a viable vaccine by the end of the year. Unheard of in the world of efficacy. Cutting through red tape as the scourge of COVID continues to infiltrate our communities.
Whether its Pfizer or Moderna, research scientists have achieved a historic development, miraculous some say, in the war against an unpredictable foe. This will change our future quicker.
Change comes to every community. Look around. Today’s icons will eventually be lost in translation. Just like recent generations don’t recognize the name Red Skelton and his significance to Americana. Or, for example, our roads are expanded right before our eyes and immediately the old path is no longer. We simply move on.
I am not sure, though, that we will forget President Trump. His impact will be felt a long time.About half the nation will recognize his achievements. Others will continue to be hard-heads, even now as reliable evidence reveals that his only so-called crime is his bare-knuckle retorts to liberals on Twitter or slurs to liberal media for their biased stories. Even they will remember. Change is coming, nonetheless.
It’s disturbing to see a number of anti-American values being fostered by national leaders. The unprecedented platform of socialism getting attention, turning a blind eye to rioting on inner-city streets, a growing effort to defund police departments, an attempt to erase and re-engineer history and distortion of legitimate news by media giants. Real evidence of collusion by the left!
As we transition into 2021, keep a watchful eye on President Biden’s executive orders. President Trump canceled thousands of frivolous regulations and orders penned by Obama. Reducing bureaucracy ignited our economy and has lasted throughout Trump’s four years in spite of the pandemic. But the next term may reverse those gains. Already caravans from Central America are in route to our southern border awaiting the new Democratic administration, who vows to stop building the wall.
In politics, change is predictable, and truth is always revealed. The Russian collusion hoax, started by the Obama administration to hurt Trump, was clearly debunked. Post-election, media outlets now acknowledge a two-year-long FBI investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop alleging millions in payments for himself and his Uncle Jim, President-elect Joe Biden’s brother. Nancy Pelosi purposely held off legislation for COVID relief funds before the election so President Trump wouldn’t get credit.
Change is looming. Take the U.S. Senate race in Georgia. This may be the most pivotal race in our nation’s history. If Republicans fail to elect David Perdue and or Kelly Loeffler, Democrats will move further to the left and undo the victories of the last four years and perhaps block Republicans from future majorities. This is a change we can’t afford. In the words of Red Skelton, good night and may God bless.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
