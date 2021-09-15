Shivering in the cold November air, I waited for my dad to finish his attempts to push deer by my stand. I was 15 and was still waiting for my first deer. I had my chances in previous years, but had not yet figured out how to put it together into a successful hunt. When your dad only gets a few days off during deer season, every day in the woods is special, whether you get a deer or not, and the magnitude of the opportunity was not lost on me.
Suddenly, I heard the rushed footfalls of approaching deer. Looking behind me, I could see them passing in single file, not 50 yards away. Then I saw the antlers. I pulled up my rifle, centered the crosshairs behind the shoulder of the buck, and squeezed the trigger. A few moments later, my first deer was down.
I didn’t realize it back then, but I was able to get that buck, and my father and I were able to hunt those lands, because we owned them. You and I own them even now. They were and are public lands, specifically national forest, which are managed for all of us by the U.S. Forest Service. It wasn’t just a day off from my dad’s job in the mill that allowed me to harvest my first deer; it was having a place to hunt.
My first deer — and several others in the ensuing years — happened because all of our tax dollars have ensured that such land is open for each of us — you, me, and every other citizen — to use responsibly. You don’t have to go far to find public lands; we have them in our backyards. City parks are often within walking distance; state parks, national recreation areas and monuments, national forests and even some national parks are all within driving distance. It’s all public, and it is all owned by each of us. You, me, and every other citizen of this great country are public land owners.
Many of us take our public lands for granted in the U.S., but we shouldn’t. It’s a rare gift that our ancestors have given to us, and that is currently maintained and managed by our citizen-funded governments. Few other countries have such extensive public lands, and others often have limited access to those that they do have. In many countries, you can’t just park your truck and go for a hike, or toss your towel and cooler on a coastal beach. Those opportunities don’t exist everywhere, yet each of us can find public lands to explore and enjoy every day.
Some groups would like to change that. Industries and the organizations they support are more interested in exploiting public lands for natural resources — often non-renewable fossil fuels like natural gas and oil — than allowing public access. These industries have always had a place on our lands, and have literally fueled our country’s growth to its current status as one of the world’s top economies. Although the use of our federal lands is highly regulated, the price of that success was the addition of new roads and structures that fragment and degrade habitat, negatively affecting wildlife populations and the ability of Americans to enjoy them, as well as the climate-change induced alterations to our planet of burning those fuels. Even with that price, these industries and some of the politicians that support them would like the outright sale of public lands to fossil fuel and resort development companies. Not lease, but sale. Gone forever.
Other organizations have said enough is enough. Many environmental groups, like The Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, and the National Wildlife Federation have advocated for wildlife and against unsustainable extractive industries on our public lands. But the champion of protecting our public land rights is a relatively new organization, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA). Begun over a decade ago with a focus on the western U.S., they now have chapters and are engaged in public land issues in almost every state.
The fact that such an organization even exists tells you that the challenges that are currently facing our public lands are immense. Besides corporate takeover and misuse of public lands for private interests, BHA focuses on access, off-road vehicle misuse, pollution, and invasive species on public lands and waters. Members are not just hunters and anglers; they are hikers, bird-watchers, kayakers, cyclists, rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts from all walks of life and all political persuasions. We may not agree on lots of things, but BHA members all agree about the need to protect public lands.
BHA has promoted a variety of annual events to support public lands. Sept. 25 is National Public Lands day, and BHA has been promoting September as Public Lands Month for years. As part of that effort, they are challenging their members with a “Public Lands Pack-Out” to collect 10 bags of garbage on their favorite public lands, with special events going on in every state. Scores of members are out and about right now, helping to clean up our public lands.
There is a special BHA-sponsored event in Murray later this month. The Murray State collegiate chapter of BHA is sponsoring a film as part of the University’s Cinema International film series. “Public Trust: The Fight for America’s Public Lands” will be presented Thursday, Sept. 23, in the Barkley Room of the MSU Curris Center and on Public Lands Day, Sept. 25, in the Curris Center Theater. Both are at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free. A discussion about public lands with MSU and State chapter leaders will follow immediately after the Saturday showing. I’ll be there, and I hope you will be too.
I’m a life member of BHA because I now realize that for most of us, memories like your first deer only happen if you have public lands. A few of us have the means to do them on private land, but most of us cannot, and public land ownership is a central part of our American democracy. As we have seen recently, we all need to work to keep our democratic values in place, and this is particularly true when we focus on public lands. To keep public lands in public hands will take people like you stepping up and making a difference, and joining BHA is a great first step. If you would like to learn more about BHA and their advocacy for public lands, you can find them at: www.backcountryhunters.org, and check out the Kentucky chapter at: www.backcountryhunters.org/kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.