There is an article in the Feb. 28, 2022, issue of the Wall Street Journal by Sadie Gurman titled “Barr Urges GOP To Move Past Trump.” Gurman is referring to a forthcoming 600-page book by former Attorney General William Barr.
Gurman’s article begins as follows: “Former Attorney General William Barr writes in a new book that former President Donald Trump ‘has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed,’ and that it is time for Republicans to focus on rising new leaders in the party.
“The release of the former attorney general’s 600-page book ... is coming as Mr. Trump, who remains the GOP’s dominant figure, contemplates another presidential run. Mr. Barr writes that he was convinced that Mr. Trump could have won re-election in 2020 if he had ‘just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness. The election was not ‘stolen,’” Mr. Barr writes. ‘Trump lost it.’ Mr. Barr urges conservatives to look to ‘an impressive array of younger candidates’ who share Mr. Trump’s agenda but not his ‘erratic personal behavior.’”
What I am about to say may not sit well with some of my fellow conservatives, but I agree totally with Mr. Barr. It is time for the GOP to move beyond Donald Trump. We have several younger, rational, honorable, intelligent, accomplished and conservative potential candidates, none of whom carry Trump’s negative baggage. We should not enter the 2024 race carrying a bag of heavy sand.
Some may call me a “RINO” (Republican in name only) for taking this position, and that is fine with me. I have been called plenty of names over the years but remain unashamed when I look into the mirror. Some of those names are positive and some are not. One such positive name is patriot. Yes, I am a patriot, and it is because I am a patriot that I do not and will not support Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.
In saying this, I reaffirm my detestation of the way many Democrats and mainstream media treated Trump when he was in office, beginning with the now-thoroughly-discredited and fake Russia-collusion hoax, going on through the shameful way his SCOTUS nominees were treated to the endless and baseless criticism of his handling of the Covid pandemic. I do not and will never have any respect for the Democrat Party. It is the party of the Dark Side, and allowing it to retain power will be a calamity of the first order.
I take the position of ABT (anyone but Trump) for two reasons. First, disregarding everything else both pro and con, Trump’s behavior from the 2020 election to Biden’s inauguration disqualifies him from the presidency. Barr is right. Trump could have won reelection were it not for his terribly obnoxious personality. The election’s outcome was determined by a relatively small number of swing and new voters in battleground states such as Wisconsin and Michigan who voted more against Trump than for Biden. All the talk about the election being rigged or stolen is just that: talk. Yes, it was close, but it was not rigged or stolen. Trump lost, all his claims to the contrary notwithstanding.
That said, even more disturbing was the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol, and Trump’s public attempt to persuade Vice-President Pence to manipulate or prevent the counting of the votes in the Electoral College was totally improper. This was, in effect, an attempted coup d’etat. I cannot and will not support someone who participated in any way in such an endeavor, much less encouraged or incited it. “I ain’t a-gonna do it.” No way.
I said earlier that the Democrat Party must not be allowed to retain power. We have seen what that party does in power. The evidence is self-evident. They ruin everywhere they govern. The 2020 census reports that people are leaving California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois by the thousands. The major cities they govern are cesspools of crime, homelessness, drug trafficking, defunded police and failed schools. Their war on fossil fuels is futile and counter-productive. Their way to solving problems is to throw billions of dollars at them, create huge new bureaucracies employing thousands of people administering research grants to search for “innovative solutions” that are worthless.
Renominating Trump in 2024 will likely result in the reelection of Biden or the election of Kamala Harris or Hillary Clinton. Surely that is not what we want.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
