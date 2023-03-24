In just over 50 days, Kentucky voters will have an opportunity to do what they’ve done since 1850: choose a candidate in an “odd year” May primary to represent their political party in an “odd year” November general. Kentucky is one of a few states (Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia and New Jersey) that do not piggy-back executive level office holder elections with federal election dates.
Considering results over the past few election cycles is discouraging. Incredibly low voter turnout year after year is one thing, but more important is spending taxpayer funds that could be avoided altogether by simply moving them to an even year presidential election.
2023 is an “odd year” election. It includes Kentucky executive office holders, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and commissioner of agriculture. Only Kentucky offices are on the ballot for two elections: the primary on May 16 – which includes “no-excuse” absentee voting (early voting) May 11-13 – and the general election in November with a similar schedule. This occurs the year before each presidential election.
This year, a line from a recent Associated Press story tells you how important this election is for Democrats. “The Kentucky campaign is drawing national attention to see if the popular Democratic (Gubernatorial) incumbent can overcome his party’s struggles in the GOP-trending state.”
GOP-trending? If you follow this column or the news, you realize registered Republican voters are in the majority, even surpassing gains reached last year, a milestone that many believed would never happen.
The big question now is whether the majority will show up at the polls, where historically numbers during odd year elections have been low. Traditionally Republicans show up in greater numbers.
Yet political historians give credence to the argument that Democrats have benefited from the Constitutionally protected election dates, which adds an interesting historical perspective now that voter registration has flipped. Considering the election calendar and the turnout numbers from the Secretary of State’s office, it’s easy to discover that odd year elections have much lower turn-out than federal elections on even numbered years.
As a remedy, former Calloway County State Rep. Kenny Imes, now county judge-executive, introduced a bill in the state House that would have created the opportunity to move elections to coincide with presidential elections. Essentially, Kentucky’s Constitution would be need to be approved by voters.
The Senate passed the measure, Senate Bill 4, in January 2018, but the House Bill never made it to the floor, because “Democrats wouldn’t support it,” according to Imes. Had Kentucky voters been allowed to approve, elections for governor would have moved to 2024 to sync with presidential elections, providing one additional year for our current governor.
While legislation was promoted as a cost saving measure, that is, eliminating the odd year election costs, the results of a larger voter turnout during presidential elections would have engaged more voters. More voters makes sense.
The numbers here are a glaring reminder of how ridiculous it is to maintain odd year elections. Here are the last three cycles of elections for governor and down-ballot candidates:
Primary 2019: 19.4%; General 2019: 44.2%
Primary 2015: 12.5%; General 2015: 30.6%
Primary 2011: 10.4%; General 2011: 28.6%
Counties throughout Kentucky prepare for and spend giant sums of money for elections. Recent changes allow early voting (no-excuse absentee), voting at any polling location in the county and providing security measures to confirm that your vote was cast. There isn’t any excuse for avoiding the polls.
For Republicans, it’s a chance to put forward a candidate to end Gov. Andy Beshear’s troubled administration. That’s what a primary will accomplish.
There are some great choices on the list, some you know and some, quite frankly, you haven’t heard of. So, take a moment and look at the candidate’s websites. Read what they stand for and about their background. Remember there will be a list of down-ballot candidates too: attorney general, secretary of state, commissioner of agriculture, state treasurer and state auditor.
Also, remember this May’s election is a partisan primary election. Republicans vote for a list of Republicans running in each office, and Democrats do the same.
This is your chance to be an important number even in this is odd year. Perhaps odd-year voting will sync with presidential elections in the future. In the meantime, Republicans need to buck the trend in May to elect a good Republican and in November retire Gov. Beshear.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
