In just over 50 days, Kentucky voters will have an opportunity to do what they’ve done since 1850: choose a candidate in an “odd year” May primary to represent their political party in an “odd year” November general. Kentucky is one of a few states (Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia and New Jersey) that do not piggy-back executive level office holder elections with federal election dates.

Considering results over the past few election cycles is discouraging. Incredibly low voter turnout year after year is one thing, but more important is spending taxpayer funds that could be avoided altogether by simply moving them to an even year presidential election.