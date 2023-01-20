“We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it be to sail or to watch – we are going back to whence we came.” - John F. Kennedy

Seaspray gently kissed my face while waves violently crashed into the jagged cliffs below me. I stood steadfastly on that small peninsula for what seemed like a lifetime but in reality, it was probably only a few fleeting moments in time. Emotions unexpectedly welled up within me as the salt air filled my lungs and I felt utterly and completely tied to the ocean.