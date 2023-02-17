“This place, the land is more ancient and pure; it’s like a concentrated tonic for the soul. If you take too much it can infect you, and if you don’t take enough you have missed it completely and your efforts were in vain.” - Danielle Rohr

Thick fog oozed through the trees resulting in limited visibility. My other senses were on overdrive with my vision hampered by the low-lying clouds that enveloped the entire area. I nervously picked my way through the woods while pondering the ancient purity of the vision I was seeking. 