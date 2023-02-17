“This place, the land is more ancient and pure; it’s like a concentrated tonic for the soul. If you take too much it can infect you, and if you don’t take enough you have missed it completely and your efforts were in vain.” - Danielle Rohr
Thick fog oozed through the trees resulting in limited visibility. My other senses were on overdrive with my vision hampered by the low-lying clouds that enveloped the entire area. I nervously picked my way through the woods while pondering the ancient purity of the vision I was seeking.
I set out on my trek early that morning with high hopes of seeing ‘The Great One’ during my jaunt but I was beginning to doubt if that was going to happen. There was not a cloud in the sky when I jumped in my trusty truck a few hours earlier to venture out. The National Weather Service predicted a crystal clear day but the mountain I was seeking makes its own weather. The fog seemingly came out of nowhere as I neared the trailhead on that frigid October morning. Nothing, however, was going to deter me from searching for that concentrated tonic for my soul.
I made my way through the woods outside of Talkeetna, Alaska and the unique aroma of the Alaskan wilderness filled my nostrils. With every breath, I drew in the scent of the plants, trees, and ice-filled rivers that surrounded me. The combination of elements gives Alaska an almost indescribable fragrance that is unlike any other place on the planet. I paused to allow the calming smell to waft over me but the wilds of The Last Frontier were not about to allow me to relax.
A deafening crash shattered the tranquility of the moment and sent me spinning around in search of the cause. The murkiness stemming from the misty fog still obscured everything in the forest beyond the trees that were right in front of me. I leaned against a tree at the edge of a small clearing and tried in vain to make out anything through the haze. Another loud crack to my left rang out and sent my heart racing.
The sound was definitely the familiar refrain of downed branches snapping beneath the footsteps of an animal. My head was spinning with the possibilities. Was it a moose? Was it a brown bear?
Whatever creature caused the ruckus seemed to be moving in my direction so I listened intently while staring into the fog. Suddenly a cacophony of noise filled my head from every direction. In my heightened state of alert, even the most inconsequential noises reverberated loudly as they bounced off of the trees.
Daylight found its way through the canopy of trees and the fog began to dissipate. The silhouette of a large bull moose roaming through the woods came into focus and I slowly pulled my camera out. He stepped into the clearing, glanced at me, and began grazing on some low-lying bushes. I admired the magnificent creature for several minutes before he melted into the trees.
The fog seemed to follow the moose into the woods. I marveled at the world around me and looked to the heavens. Blue skies were visible through the thinning veil of fog. I gazed at the azure ceiling of the world and felt a renewed sense of hope that Denali would reveal herself to me that day.
The mountain that was once known as Mount McKinley is hidden by cloud cover more than 70 percent of the time. This means that Denali reveals herself to less than 30 percent of her visitors. Millions of people from around the world have flocked to Alaska and Denali National Park & Preserve over the years only to be denied seeing the dramatic peak.
My family and I moved to The Last Frontier more than two years earlier but one of the largest mountains in the world had remarkably managed to hide itself from me. The Alaska Range is home to Denali and stretches more than 600 miles from the Alaska-Canada border to the Alaska Penisula. The highest peaks in the range lie at its mid-section in Denali National Park & Preserve.
These towering peaks serve as a climatic barrier between the tundra of the Arctic and the Pacific coastal region. Low-pressure systems move northward from the Gulf of Alaska and get trapped by Denali and her siblings. When the cold, moist air collides with the mountains it rises upward and condenses. The result of this effect creates clouds and precipitation that shroud Denali from all but the most fortunate.
Denali National Park & Preserve consists of more than 6 million acres of fascinating geologic activity and complexity. Earthquakes are practically an everyday occurrence around Denali. There are ancient rock formations that have been transported from thousands of miles away, new rock formations from the mighty Ring of Fire, and some of the oldest in Alaska.
The name of Denali was officially changed back from Mt. McKinley in 2015 but most Alaskans always called the great mountain by its original name. Denali originates from the Koyukon Athabascan word Deenaalee which translates into English as “The High One”. The Koyukon inhabit a large swath of the northern interior of Alaska and their language is the most widespread of the 11 Athabascan languages spoken in Alaska.
Denali truly does live up to the moniker as it pushes forth toward the sky for more than three and a half miles. At 20,310 feet Denali is the highest mountain in North America and one of the most striking features anywhere on Earth. While the peaks found in the Himalaya and Karakoram ranges are higher in relation to sea level, Denali boasts the most dramatic rise above its base on the planet.
Mount Everest has a summit of 29,032 feet above sea level as the mountain with the highest elevation. The base of Mount Everest, however, sits at 17,000 feet above sea level. This means the vertical rise of Mount Everest is just over 12,000 feet while Denali pushes skyward more than 18,000 feet from a base of 2,000 feet. This has led officials at Denali National Park & Preserve to declare Denali the tallest mountain on land in the world.
While Mount Everest is found at the same latitude as Orlando, Florida’s Walt Disney World Denali is more than 2,400 further north just below the Arctic Circle. More than 75 percent of Denali is covered in permanent snow and ice. Colossal glaciers up to 50 miles long and nearly 4,000 feet thick fan out around the mountain in every direction as Denali National Park is home to more than 400 glaciers. This land of eternal winter is home to some of the coldest weather found anywhere on Earth. Windspeeds reach 150 miles per hour and temperatures approaching -100 degrees Fahrenheit have been recorded on Denali.
The growing sound of ice groaning and creaking as it pushed down the Susitna River let me know that I could be mere feet away from my first encounter with the mountain. I emerged from the trees and stood on the bank of the icy river.
Slowly, I lifted my eyes until my gaze met with ‘The Great One’. She graced me with all of her magnificent glory. Denali truly was more ancient and pure than any place I had ever seen.
Instantly I knew that I had indeed found a concentrated tonic for my soul.
