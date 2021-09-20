Trust your human mechanics

As I drove my car to work, I realized something was wrong. The noise coming from the front of the car suggested a problem with the suspension. I can fix a few things in my car, although less and less as vehicles have become more complex. It seems like the only people that can fix their own cars these days are mechanics. I needed their expertise.
The mechanics at the dealership had it fixed in a few hours. Unlike me, they completely understood how to fix my problem, and all of the other problems that we have with our cars. Whether it is a suspension, or brakes, or (gasp) a transmission, they have the expertise and the tools that are needed to do their jobs.
It’s not that any of these issues is magical; it is just physics and engineering. The parts of a car work together in concert, and by understanding each of those parts and how they work, our mechanics can solve our vehicle problems. We put our trust in these experts because experience has shown that they know what they are doing.
We use the same logic when it comes to medical professionals. Bioscientists and doctors are experts in their field that have kept our human machines running for centuries. They developed vaccines, learned how to fix and replace our organs, and have helped us beat cancer at an ever-increasing rate. Many of us are alive today because of the medicines they have prescribed for us which allow our engines to keep humming. In a very real sense, they are the mechanics of human beings.
Our bodies are biological machines that are much more intricate than a car, as they are made up of millions of individual machines called cells. But scientists understand, better than ever before, exactly how cells work, and how they behave. When viruses infect those cells, we get sick. Vaccines increase the antibodies that protect our cells, allowing us to become immune to the virus or to make any sickness we do acquire much less severe. It isn’t magic, its just biology and medicine.
Just like a mechanic, our doctors can identify what is wrong, and they know how to fix it. And like our fine mechanics that suggest an oil change, or the addition of a fuel additive, or getting new tires before you experience a blowout, scientists have provided a way to ensure that our human machines won’t break down because of the virus. Vaccines.
Vaccines aren’t just for your personal human machine. Vaccines protect all of our human vehicles, particularly those that are unable to get the shot, like children and the immunocompromised. Yes, we are ensuring our personal machine will be healthy, but we are also insuring the health of other human machines around us. Its true in our cars as well; when your mechanic fixes your brakes, replaces your worn tires, or even changes the burned-out bulbs in your lights, you are less likely to be in an accident that might affect another driver. Both types of mechanics help us keep ourselves, as well as other people, safe. Mechanics of both types have saved thousands upon thousands of lives in America and abroad.
Unfortunately, some people have decided to ignore their human mechanic’s warning, and not address the problem that is looming over all of our bodies. Like our car mechanics, sooner or later they may regret that decision, perhaps simply because of an expensive bill, but more likely because of sickness, and potentially because their bodies have been totaled by the disease.
Others over the past 18 months some have begun to think that they can change their own transmission fluid using bleach. First it was hydroxychloroquine, a treatment for malaria, and now it is ivermectin, which is used as a livestock dewormer among other things. No reputable human mechanic has suggested using these substances to prevent or treat COVID.
We can certainly do some things to take care of our human machines without consulting our white-coated mechanics, like exercising, eating right, and taking vitamins. But like the car mechanic that informs you that your vehicle desperately needs a new oil change, we should also be heeding the advice of our human machine experts. Hit the brakes on misinformation, and pull your machine into a human repair center for a vaccine as soon as possible. The mechanics are waiting to make sure you are humming like a hot rod for a long time to come. You will be helping to protect your own human machine, and all the ones around you, including your family and friends. And unlike an oil change, it’s free.
