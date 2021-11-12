No doubt you have participated in a tug of war at some point. Teams on opposite ends of a sturdy rope attempt to overpower the other by eventually pulling the opposing side past their starting midpoint. Strength, weight, good footwear, and determination make a tugging team competitive. Little negotiation goes on between warriors, unless of course you can call the loud groans and contorted faces a psychological advantage when teams find that their strength is equally matched, and one side gives in to the perceived prowess of the other.
Washington has been a little like that lately. Stuck with the perception of each other’s determination. A contest where Republicans and Democrats have become legislatively clever. Thin Democrat majorities have members on each side of the aisle screeching loudly as the legislative taut rope with GOP members yo-yos back and forth. It’s a psychological battle spun carefully by liberals masking liberal ideology that presents not only gargantuan deficits and threatens to compound inflation throughout the nation.
Democrats face major descension with the public over the state of the economy. This week’s report from the Labor Department reveals that “U.S. inflation hit a three-decade high in October — rising at a 6.2% annual rate — as pandemic-related supply shortages and continued strength in consumer demand continued to push up prices.” (Wall Street Journal) The President’s and Vice President’s polling numbers are seriously low.
In addition, Republican victories in Virginia created quite a scare among Democrats. So, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failing to get any traction on a combined infrastructure bill whipped her Democratic horses into submission and wrangled a baker’s dozen of Republicans with a compromise, to hold off on President Biden’s Build Back Better plan and instead pass BIF, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, a monstrosity of its own.
In fact, a Wall Street Journal editorial calling this a “Trojan Horse” outlines the real costs from a well-respected private assessment group, Penn Wharton, has estimated the “framework could cost $1.87 trillion, while raising $1.56 trillion in revenue, over 10 years. That’s both more spending ($1.75 trillion) and much less in taxes ($2 trillion) than the White House projects. But here’s the shin kick, and it’s a bruiser. Penn Wharton says that if all of the provisions of the bill (except green energy tax cuts) are made permanent, new spending would increase by $3.98 trillion, while the tax revenue would stay at $1.55 trillion, over 10 years. That’s more than twice what the White House is trying to get Americans to believe. Penn Wharton says this level of spending would increase the federal debt 25.2% and reduce GDP 2.8% compared with current law by 2050.”
But the clever Speaker says reconciliation for a “social spending bill” is coming this next week to add another $1.75 trillion. When asked about it at a press conference at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Scotland, she remarked boldly, “Yes, we intend — that is our plan to pass the bill the week of Nov. 15, as is indicated in our statements that were made at the time of passing the infrastructure bill, and we’re very proud of that.” Of course, it still depends on what the U.S. Senate will eventually do.
Thank goodness for Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia, who slammed President Biden this week over the inflation numbers. Democrats need all 50 senators in their party to support the social spending portion of the bill.
“By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead getting worse,” Manchin tweeted, signaling he may call for additional changes in the bill. “From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and D.C. can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.” (New York Post)
Are Democrats emboldened after the infrastructure bill passed last week? It seems so, or at least they are putting on a good show for this first round. But the likelihood that the Senate will go along with the other piece of funding legislation is nil considering Manchin’s dire warning about record inflation.
Republican voters are trying to discover if there is any victory in this D.C. tug match. Maybe there is. Deconstructing the original massive spending package concocted by socialist has been a victory of sorts for the current minority, a sort of clever end game. Plus, don’t discount Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, two Democrats desperately needed to pass the measure who have opposed the spending bills.
Like I said in the beginning, it’s not always the physical things that bring victory.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.