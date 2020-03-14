Some may think there is only one kind of virus capable of causing epidemics, a biological virus like COVID-19. But there is a mental virus known as TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) that broke out in Washington and New York in 2016 and spread throughout the United States. We have it even here in Murray, as is evident on the editorial page of the Feb. 19, 2020, issue of the Murray Ledger & Times in columns by Ken Wolf and Marshall Ward. The fundamental premise of TDS is that Trump is a terrible person; therefore everything he does is wrong and must be criticized incessantly. Never mind the falsehoods, half-truths, irrationalities and distortions necessary to do so.
Yes, Trump exaggerates. He loves hyper-inflated superlatives such as fantastic, incredible, unbelievable, tremendous, awesome, etc. Everything is A++. These “Trumpisms” go with Trump. Everyone should be used to them by now. They’re old stuff.
Our local leftists and others have two problems with Trump’s recent State of the Union Address. The first is his truths, not “untruths.” So much of what he said was, indeed, true. Yes, Trump being Trump, he stretched some adjectives, but this is to be expected. Secondly, his presentation was an absolute masterpiece of political showmanship. The speech was superbly written and superbly delivered, and his balcony guests added a flair of drama and an aura of patriotism. It was enough to send Speaker Pelosi into a meltdown. Poor Nancy.
In October 2018, Marc Thiessen published a column in The Washington Post titled “Trump could be the most honest president in modern history,” in which he enumerated 22 specific campaign promises which Trump has fulfilled. He concludes, “When Trump says he will do something, you can take it to the bank. Yes, he takes liberties with the truth. But unlike his predecessor, he did not pass his signature legislative achievement on the basis of a lie (“If you like your health care plan, you can keep it”) which is clearly worse than falsely bragging that your tax cut is the biggest ever. The fact is ... Trump has compiled a remarkable record of presidential promise-keeping.” So he has.
Far worse than President Clinton’s lie, “I did not have sex with that woman” are campaign-promise lies. Donald Trump did not say, “Read my lips. No new taxes.” (George H.W. Bush, 1988) Neither did he say “I’ll never send American boys to do the job Asian boys ought to do.” (LBJ, 1964) Nor did he say “Never again will American boys fight on foreign soil” (FDR, 1940) or “He kept us out of war.” (Wilson, 1916)
Mr. Ward quotes criticisms of President Trump by several high-ranking military officers. I remind him that three or four gold stars on their shoulders do not make such officers infallible. They come from the same ranks of geniuses who told President Bush (43) that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, President Truman that the Chinese would not intervene in Korea, President Roosevelt that the Doolittle Raid was impossible, and who court-martialed Gen. Billy Mitchell. They came from the same institutions and training programs that gave us our great victories in Vietnam, Korea, Pearl Harbor, Little Big Horn, Chancellorsville and Manassas.
Ward goes on to quote “one current general” that Trump “... doesn’t understand the warrior ethos ...” but cites no specific examples. For someone who does not understand the “warrior ethos,” Trump certainly does a good job recognizing and showing appreciation to our service personnel and all first-responders, and they reciprocate enthusiastically.
Trump clearly loves Old Glory, which valiant Marines (hats off to my friend Mark Kennedy) planted on the top of Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima 75 years ago Feb. 23, and will never order its removal from a stage on which he appears. Neither will Trump ever bow to the king of Saudi Arabia or emperor of Japan, or endorse infanticide.
That’s enough for me. Trump has his faults, but I will happily take him and his faults over identity-politics Democrats and their goals of open borders, high taxes, expanding entitlements with money we don’t have, unlimited abortion, undermining law enforcement and repealing the Second Amendment (one way or another).
Imagine them meeting with Vladimir Putin, Mohammad Bin Salman or Xi Jinping. How much interest would they really have in protecting the interests of the United States and the American people?
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
