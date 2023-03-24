Early Kentuckians were committed to ensuring that each branch of government was both independent and accountable. Our state constitution grants the judicial, legislative, and executive branches separate authority, as well as the power to hold the other two branches accountable. For example, while the legislature is the only branch able to make law and appropriate money, the governor has the authority to consider each piece and the judicial branch may weigh in on the law’s constitutionality. Essentially, governors may sign legislation into law, allow a measure to become law without a signature, or exercise his or her veto power to strike all or portions of a bill or resolution. However, even that power has a balance as the 138-member legislature has the final authority with the opportunity to override vetoes.
So far this session, we have sent the governor 127 bills and four resolutions. He has 10 days (not including Sundays and holidays) after receiving legislation to decide what he will do, so we are scheduled to return on March 29 to consider overriding any vetoes he may issue and act on any remaining legislation. Before leaving Frankfort last Thursday, we acted on several pieces of legislation – most of which were Senate bills since we have spent the majority of our session working on House measures. Here are some of the measures we passed this week:
• SB 25: This legislation would grant students who achieve three hours of dual credit or who otherwise qualify for three hours of post-secondary credit to be considered to have a post-secondary readiness indicator. Dual credit is a popular offering that allows Kentucky high school students to enroll in courses that allow them to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Clearly these young men and women are ready for post-secondary education, making any further evaluation unnecessary.
• SB 156: Lawmakers have been pushing for a more effective support system for students and educators when it comes to teaching reading and literacy. SB 156 is the result of those efforts and establishes a statewide reading research center. The measure requires the Kentucky Department of Education to set annual goals and performance objectives as well as make annual funding and programming recommendations to lawmakers. Earlier this session we voted to end an agreement with another literacy center as a result of a failure to improve literacy results for elementary and high school students. The ability to read and read well is not only important to overall learning, but fundamental to health, financial independence, and critical thinking. If Kentucky children cannot read, they cannot succeed.
• SB 30: We approved an amended version of SB 30, a simple but meaningful consumer protection measure. The bill would require businesses that offer automatic renewal of subscriptions and services to be more transparent. Some of the provisions include requiring an easy way to cancel, readily available contact information, and online cancellation options. In addition, the bill also allows not only the state to penalize companies that fail to follow the law, but also allows individuals to seek civil action.
• SB 43: This piece of legislation broadens the scope of existing essential caregiver laws. An essential caregiver is an individual who provides an essential need to residents by assisting with daily needs or providing a positive influence. Current law allows the designation of an essential caregiver for the purpose of in-person access to residents of long-term care facilities, assisted-living communities, and state mental hospitals. SB 43 now adds all health facilities, for all communicable diseases, and psychiatric facilities. As we have learned with the pandemic, isolation only worsens existing conditions. This piece of legislation is a step forward in ensuring our state’s ill are not feeling isolated.
• SB 9: We also sent the governor SB 9, legislation that stiffens the penalty for hazing. The measure, named Lofton’s Law in honor of a young man who died of alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing in 2021, criminalizes hazing by establishing a first and second degree hazing statute. First degree hazing is defined as intentional or wanton hazing related to an incident resulting in physical injury or death to a minor or student.
• SB 12: This bill protects the privacy of physicians who seek help from wellness programs. Under the terms of the measure, doctors who participate in a program would not be required to disclose participation information as a condition of employment, credentialing, licensure, or other requirements. Also, it clarifies that this does not waive a physician’s obligation to report impairment to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure.
• SB 4: Another measure that cleared both chambers this session is SB 4, legislation aimed at ensuring Kentuckians have access to reliable utility services. The bill would prohibit the Public Service Commission from approving a utility’s request to retire a coal-fired electric plant unless the utility can prove that the retirement will not hurt the reliability of the electric grid or make electric rates unaffordable. Kentucky coal has served as an inexpensive and reliable energy source for generations and can continue to do so well into the future. While seeking alternative energy sources can be a wise move, we have to make sure that doing so benefits consumers.
As always, I can be reached here at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at MaryBeth.Imes@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky’s 5th House District.
Editor's Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
