While I am grateful for some Republicans’ congressional support for President Biden’s policies on Ukraine, I am saddened to see how some members of the GOP can talk about the war and Putin as if it should be seen as a partisan domestic political issue.
The Russian war against Ukraine is certainly the most difficult political issue we face, in its domestic and international implications and its human cost.
None of us want to paint Putin into a corner finding himself left with nothing but the nuclear button. Yet, too many members of the Trumplican branch of the GOP don’t want to say or vote for anything that might improve Joe Biden’s poll numbers, even if it would help Ukraine.
The Russian invasion creates problems for Republicans, since their former president didn’t like NATO but did like Putin, and Trump can never admit to making a mistake, no matter how wrong we might discover he was. And Trump seriously misjudged Vladimir Putin.
What a dilemma! Republicans want votes from Trump’s political base without having to admit that the former president was himself base, using the Encyclopedia Britannica’s definition of “not honest or good” and “having low quality and value.”
The tension in Republican ranks shows in their statements and behavior since the war began.
The day Russia began its invasion (Feb. 24), an article in The Hill, a Capitol Hill source, reported: “The Republican establishment is vocally advocating for muscular U.S. sanctions against Moscow…(while) bashing the Biden administration as too weak …. populist GOP lawmakers and candidates are downplaying Ukraine’s significance to the U.S. and advocating for a lighter touch, marking a reversal from the party’s orthodoxy, which historically favored heavy U.S. involvement abroad.”
Seldom modest in his use of language, Senator Lindsay Graham told Biden on the eve of war: “you said a couple of years ago that Putin doesn’t want you to win because you’re the only person that can go toe-to-toe with him. Well right now Mr. President, you’re playing footsie with Putin and you’re losing. He’s walking all over you and our allies.”
Before the war began, Republican Josh Hawley urged Biden to “avoid sending more troops to Europe and said that Ukraine should not join NATO,” according to The Hill report. That was about the same time that Donald Trump was calling Putin’s invasion a sign of “genius” that only he could have prevented.
On March 20, NBC News reported that Republican House members Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert were pushing “America First” isolationism as Biden sent arms to Ukraine. Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn called Ukrainian President Zelensky a “thug.”
Behavior like this forced Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to condemn Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for their presence at an America First Political Action Conference at which delegates shouted “Putin, Putin” in a gesture of support.
Trumplicans are also conflicted about the many Ukrainian refugees that want to come to America.
In early March, a Ukrainian family in Tijuana, Mexico was initially denied entry at our southern border because of Title 42, a provision implemented by the Trump administration to deny asylum seekers entry to the US because of health reasons (COVID). President Biden deserves some criticism for not ending this provision while at the same time welcoming all Ukrainians who want to enter our country.
The dilemma for Trumplicans, however, is that they are also reluctant to open the southern border to Ukrainians after heavily condemning Biden for allowing immigrants to enter last year. They also must avoid criticizing anything Trump did for fear of his wrath.
Also in early March, 31 of the Trumplicans voted against a $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund the government to the end of this fiscal year. The bill included $13.6 billion in assistance for Ukraine. Republican Rick Scott of Florida voted against this bill but had no problem blasting Biden for not creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine, calling Biden “absolutely heartless and ignorant of the deaths of innocent Ukrainian children and families.”
All politicians are inconsistent, but these Republicans are shamelessly consistent in hating President Biden, even when, God forbid, he does the right thing!
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
