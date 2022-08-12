I started this article with the headline above prior to Monday’s raid of Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Less than 24 hours earlier, Democrats thumbed their noses at inflation by passing a tax and spend plan complete with funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.

The news that 30 armed FBI agents were dramatically used to publicly humiliate former President Trump and search his Mar-a-Lago home is more than disturbing.  Leaving one to surmise that the Biden Administration is acting as conductor of an orchestrated score with a martial beat syncopating into a timely crescendo of sharp notes aimed for attack just before the midterm elections.