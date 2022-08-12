I started this article with the headline above prior to Monday’s raid of Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Less than 24 hours earlier, Democrats thumbed their noses at inflation by passing a tax and spend plan complete with funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.
The news that 30 armed FBI agents were dramatically used to publicly humiliate former President Trump and search his Mar-a-Lago home is more than disturbing. Leaving one to surmise that the Biden Administration is acting as conductor of an orchestrated score with a martial beat syncopating into a timely crescendo of sharp notes aimed for attack just before the midterm elections.
I realize that some will protest asking how can you defend President Trump after Jan. 6? That was certainly a day that continues to be troubling. But now the government is playing a hand, never seen before in the history of the United States, which appears malicious and precisely timed to somehow disenchant Trump and his flirtatious vocalization of a second term.
I am convinced that liberal lawmakers bask in the clutter of their doing and anyone that attempts to stall or thwart their plan becomes a target of vengeance. Apparently, Donald Trump has been in their sights over six years now interrupting their tactics.
Was this premeditated against the former President fearing he will run for a second term? Do Democratic leaders fear a lack of favorable candidates, including President Biden, for the next term?
Whether you align with Democrats, Republicans or Independents, mounting moral and socioeconomic challenges face the nation as a result of Washington’s liberal agenda — rewarding lawbreakers while demonizing the abiders. The iconic psychologist Sigmund Freud might suggest that accusations against President Trump reveal actual guilt of Democratic leaders, whether it be Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, or his dad, the commander in chief, about their own actions.
I have been on the record about President Trump’s messaging during his presidency. Yet, his policies and achievements, despite a divided House, have been respectable.
Unfortunately, the liberal machine has side-stepped his actions. Legal immigration is a catastrophe, as border crossers are exposed to dangerous Mexican cartels that take advantage of immigrants, turning them into drug mules and human slaves and many die in the process. How is that a humanitarian policy?
On another front, left-leaning prosecutors have encouraged lawless behavior. Somehow allowing criminal behavior based on life circumstances has been propagated by Democratic leaders in heavily populated cities and states and being woke is costing them, a lot. Moderates and conservatives alike are moving their residences to red states where their values are more closely aligned.
Parents dealing with woke curriculum and a weaponized justice system labeling parents as domestic terrorists are rightfully fearful of indoctrination. It makes it all the more important to elect Republican and conservative leaders to allow parents a choice, where educational monies follow children to their school of choice or platform parents desire.
Finally, the economy is in terrible shape. Record inflation, limited supplies, higher product costs and pinched wages are affecting people nationwide. The left’s current solution is a gimmick — the Inflation Reduction Act — adds a dangerous mandate for citizens. The hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents.
By calculation that averages 1,740 agents per state. Obviously, they won’t be equally placed throughout the country, but, by “reduction act” you should infer that these agents, their salaries and benefits and the entire $700 billion dollar price tag, will be funded by you, enforced by these agents. If you don’t actually pay a tax because your income may not reach the threshold, you will eventually by the increased cost of products on store shelves.
So, what should Republican legislators do? Being in the minority, allows little opportunity to push back against the current federal legislative process. So, the better question is, what would a Republican majority do when they take over the House and Senate after the mid-term elections.
Republicans must end this mess. End the border crisis. End the crime sprees and drug problems throughout the country. Purge personnel from the Federal Justice Department and start enforcing fairness to lawbreakers, whoever they may be. Get the federal government out of curriculum building.
If that sounds radical, let’s be radical. Let the rule of law, not overreach, be enforced. Return to some decorum and bring back healthy debate. Let commonsense return to our legislative branches.
Our Republic is calling. It demands that we adhere to our checks and balances. Steer clear of a Banana Republic filled with vindictive shameful behavior, we’re very near.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
