The Biden Administration’s lackadaisical approach to threats against our homeland is concerning. A confirmed “spy” balloon started in China eventually entering Alaska, meandering for a while in Canada and then traversing a northwest to southeast journey over the Continental U.S., on its path numerous military installations. The electronic-instrument laden balloon drifted resistance free until exiting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where it was shot down by military aircraft.

While Biden took credit for acting in his State of the Union, most Americans rightly point to the Chinese spy mission with alarm. Another breach of our “sky” border without decisive action, an eight-day wait and see.