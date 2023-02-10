The Biden Administration’s lackadaisical approach to threats against our homeland is concerning. A confirmed “spy” balloon started in China eventually entering Alaska, meandering for a while in Canada and then traversing a northwest to southeast journey over the Continental U.S., on its path numerous military installations. The electronic-instrument laden balloon drifted resistance free until exiting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where it was shot down by military aircraft.
While Biden took credit for acting in his State of the Union, most Americans rightly point to the Chinese spy mission with alarm. Another breach of our “sky” border without decisive action, an eight-day wait and see.
Kentucky’s U.S. Sen. Rand Paul calls our on-hold response is dangerous. “I think more damaging than even any surveillance is assessing our response time. …since we have entered into the nuclear age, there are responses that have to occur within seconds to minutes. And the fact that this administration would dither for days over a balloon, I think, gives pause to us about how well we’re protected and whether or not they have the ability to make decisions that would have to be made in seconds or minutes.”
As troubling, China took responsibility for another balloon detected over South America. According to the Wall Street Journal, it “was seen transiting across Central and South America and characterized it as a fleet of surveillance balloons operated by China.” But like America, the response was “muted.”
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, First District Republican Congressman from Kentucky asked the question, “Is it bioweapons in the balloon? Did that balloon take off from Wuhan? We don’t know anything about the balloon.” Comer did insist it’s “another sign of weakness!”
Despite Tuesday night’s glowing review of the country by President Biden, this is another significant failure adding to the list of scandals his administration face. A hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan ending in tragedy, massive spending and uncontrollable debt prior to Republicans taking over the House and record high inflation resulting in skyrocketing prices on goods and services. Add Biden’s leadership mismanaging our borders perhaps most important of all. No doubt the Chinese have taken notice of these failures.
The news of “spy balloons” hitting the Americas deepens the mistrust of his administration’s ability to create stability and return the country to some normalcy. His rhetoric falling short of reality. The unkept southern border has resulted in a reinfestation of gangs and deadly fentanyl-a powerful synthetic opioid-coming over the border leading to increased addiction and death. Failure on the ground! Failure in the sky. Balloongate!
While the military did shoot the balloon down off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, many believe the open areas of the Northwest would have been the best place to down it. That would send a message to the Chinese. However, citizens who heard the news and looked to the skies now realize the feckless job of this administration.
A new NBC poll confirms the reality with only 27% of people believe the country is headed in the right direction.
“It’s going to “be a hard sell to most Americans because, as the latest I&I/TIPP Poll shows, a solid majority say they are worse off financially than they were two years ago.”
Remember the question Ronald Reagan asked back during his presidency, “are you better off today than you were four years ago?” The poll asked, “Yes, better off,” or “no, not better off,” or “Not sure.”
“By 61% to 33%, Americans overwhelmingly picked “No, not better off” over “Yes, better off.” Just 6% said they weren’t sure.
Not surprisingly, Republicans overwhelmingly say they are not better off (76% “not better off” vs. 21% “better off”). But so does a super majority of independents (71% to 20%). Even among Democrats, few are celebrating. The poll found that less than half (49%) said they are better off, while 45% say they are not better off.” (Issues and Insights)
While the economy isn’t everything, the challenges are stacking up against the president’s leadership and revealing the effects of the past two years of Democratic control in Washington. It’s easy to see the path they are on and what it means for the future of America.
As a final note, the 1967 song by the 5th Dimension, “Up, Up and Away,” comes to mind. The lyrics asking, “Would you like to ride in my beautiful balloon,” over and over. Perhaps a new reprise to the song is appropriate with the chorus replying a definite “no.”
