The Republican-led battle against public education is spreading across America, and “school choice” is its banner and slogan.

“School choice” is in quotation marks because it is misleading. The choice being encouraged is not between strong and weak public schools but between public and private schools. Parents are being told they can use taxpayer money to send their children to private, usually religious, schools or to charter schools which may be controlled by private groups or corporations.

