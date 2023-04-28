The Republican-led battle against public education is spreading across America, and “school choice” is its banner and slogan.
“School choice” is in quotation marks because it is misleading. The choice being encouraged is not between strong and weak public schools but between public and private schools. Parents are being told they can use taxpayer money to send their children to private, usually religious, schools or to charter schools which may be controlled by private groups or corporations.
At this writing, West Virginia, Arizona, Iowa, Utah, Arkansas and Florida legislatures have passed such measures, and Oklahoma, Wyoming and Texas are considering “school choice” laws. Some lawmakers and parents support these bills as well-intentioned attempts to improve education. For many Republicans, however, this is an attempt to promote religious-inspired education and weaken public schools.
Vast sums of tax money are being used in this effort. In my native state of Iowa, for example, the “school choice” program, beginning in 2024, is expected to cost $345 million annually by the time it is fully operational four years from now. The legislature expects nearly 5,000 students to switch from public to private schools next year. Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa will be “funding students instead of a system.” (Des Moines Register, 1-14-23)
Under this system, parents are given vouchers (taxpayer money) they can use to send their children to a private school of their choice. While some charter schools are operated by public school boards, even these are given some freedom to ignore requirements to serve all students. Private religious schools, can, of course, turn down any student for any reason.
The public school system in America was established to help meet Thomas Jefferson’s goal of an educated citizenry. Over recent decades, public schools and colleges have seen a reduction of tax revenue at the same time they were being asked to take on more tasks, and to provide education for all students — including those with physical and intellectual disabilities. Private schools have no such requirements.
More importantly, public schools are accountable to publicly elected schoolboards. Charter schools are not accountable to parents — as the term “school choice” wants you to believe — but to “authorizers,” which could be a private EMO — Educational Management Organization. This could be a religious group or a private non-profit or for-profit corporation or organization.
Having received 20 years of education in private schools and then spent 40 years teaching in a public university, I am aware of the strengths and weaknesses of both systems of education. Both private and public schools faced financial struggles but the religious schools I attended never expected to be supported by taxpayers. That, we understood, would be a violation of the separation of church and state, a principle valued by Thomas Jefferson almost as much as he valued education itself.
Vouchers are valued by many Republicans precisely because they weaken public education. After all, public schools by law are required to honor diversity by accepting ALL students. Students with learning problems may need an IEP (Individual Education Plan); some disabled students may need special physical accommodations. Others may require special tutoring. All this takes time, money, and specialized teachers; these things are in short supply, given the teacher shortage here in Kentucky and in other states.
Maybe we should create a voucher program to pay the tuition and fees of students willing to enter the teaching profession. That could improve education by providing more trained teachers for our public schools. We have done this before. When I was in graduate school, one of my classmates had a full ride scholarship paid for by the NDEA, the National Defense Education Act established during the Cold War to produce more teachers.
There is a difference between sincere efforts to improve education for all and the current Republican attempt to promote private and often religious education in a nation that has historically honored the distinction between church and state.
Only in a religious dictatorship like that run by the Taliban do we see “religion should tell the government what to do,” to paraphrase the recent suggestion by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
If we want that, then this steady and stealthy erosion of public education will get us there sooner.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
