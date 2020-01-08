The phrase “wag the dog” is used when a powerful politician diverts attention away from a political scandal often through military action.
In the 1997 Barry Levinson Hollywood dark satire “Wag the Dog,” a fake war with Albania is created by a producer (Dustin Hoffman) and a spin doctor (Robert De Niro) hired by the president’s re-election campaign advisors because that president is caught up in a sex scandal days before an election.
The trumped-up story cons the country with an ad campaign of a fictitious hero, a white kitten, patriotic songs and symbols, which elevates the popularity of the sexual predator president to 89% and guarantees re-election.
The American people in this film are fooled by political uses of fake news and blurring the lines between reality and fiction.
Some of the phrases used in the film were: “the president is a product,” “fear drives people,” “commercials, commercials, commercials,” “the show must go on,” “I want the credit” and “this is a complete fraud.”
In 1998 during the run-up to Willian Jefferson Clinton’s impeachment, the New York Times front page headline has striking similarities to the 1997 film and to our current circumstances, “Impeachment Vote in the House Delayed As Clinton Launches Iraq Air Strike, Citing Military Need to Move Swiftly.”
Life imitating art? “Wag the Dog”?
This past week after the Trump approved U.S. drone strike assassination of Iranian Gen. Soleimani, “Wag the Dog” has been tagged to the Trump administration.
Trump needed a distraction.
Every day, there is fresh evidence that Donald J. Trump’s White House staff was fully aware that Trump’s delay of military assistance to Ukraine was simply against the law, and the multiple cabinet members and their staffs were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to cover it up – legitimate reasons for impeachment and removal from office.
There is ample evidence to remove Mr. Trump from office for extortion or bribery. Loyalty to party and its narcissistic leader and not the rule of law disallows Trumpers to act honestly.
I will be willing to bet that Moscow Mitch is drafting a statement claiming that His Senate could not possibly consider an impeachment trial during a time of an undeclared, secretive war.
Right on cue, Donald Trump creates diversions when something “bad” is ready to come out about his criminal or immoral behavior,
Could there be some additional bad news about the Deutsche Bank loans to Trump?
Let’s review: When Mr. Trump approached Deutsch Bank, he was so broke that no American bank would talk to him. Remember his son Eric exclaiming, “We don’t need them, we get our funding from Russia.”
Interestingly, the Deutsche Bank gifted Trump with loans and an apparent turnaround of his real estate business. The evidence seems to point to the Russian VTB bank guaranteeing the Trump loans. That would explain the Trump body language around Putin, the secretive phone calls, and the policy give- aways to Russia.
But remember that U.S. engagement in an armed conflict has been NO guarantee of a president’s re-election:
• George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton following the first Gulf conflict and the invasion of Panama.
• Lyndon Johnson declined to run for a second term during the Vietnam conflict.
• Harry Truman chose not to run for a second term toward the end of the Korean conflict.
• James Polk waged the successful Mexican War but decided to serve only one term.
• John Adams waged an undeclared naval war with France but was unseated by Thomas Jefferson.
Donald Trump has been “wagging the dog” throughout his presidency, using lies on Twitter, press conferences to spread lies, misdirection and confusion, distracting and deluding the public from his criminal and unconstitutional behavior and policy failures.
“Why does the dog wag its tail?” asks De Niro’s character, Conrad Brean, at one point in the movie. “Because the dog is smarter than the tail. If the tail was smarter, it would wag the dog.” In his four-star review of the film, the late Roget Ebert remarked, “In the Breanian universe, the tail is smarter, and we, dear readers, are invited to be the dogs.” If Ebert were alive today, he might say the same about the Trumpian universe.
The cost of “wagging the dog”?
In the words of Sun Tzu, The Art of War “Who wishes to fight must first count the cost.”
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
