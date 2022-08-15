As a Calloway County farm girl, it’s difficult to observe the normally lush green plants of cornstalks and fields of soybeans in the condition they are this year. Every farmer in the county is feeling the pain of too little rain, too late to make much difference. The results of the drought of 2022 remain to be seen, but it is not the first of its kind in Calloway County. With my recent work on our bicentennial history, I learned of several other devastating crop years.
Odd as it seems with today’s summer heat, on Aug. 13, 1858, a heavy freeze destroyed the entire tobacco crop as well as other vegetation in Calloway County. An unprecedented two-inch snow blanketed the area on April 30, 1908, in what may have been the coldest year in the county’s history. Playing havoc with planting season, it snowed again in May, up to four inches in some places. The snow broke some branches of trees but did not seemingly hurt the fruit crop. Wheat crops and vegetable gardens were damaged slightly and there was a freeze in August.
The county fair was not held in 1914 as a drought and the impact of World War 1 were felt across the county. From record-setting tobacco prices inflated by the war, crop income went into a sudden decline. A hot summer brought on a horrific drought lasting fifty-two days that extended into the following year. In those days wihtout air conditioning, our local folks suffered when the heat index hit its peak at 110 degrees. Livestock died and crops withered away.
While some will remember the drought of 1952 being bad, a more recent record-making drought left crop devastation in its wake in 1978. While the nation’s farmers were raising what was expected to be record-breaking corn crops, the unlucky farmers in Calloway County waited for rain from May 13 until the middle of August. Estimates indicated 60% of the corn crop was lost. In addition to the corn, farms in Calloway and Marshall Counties generally lost the entire no-till soybean crop that year. Then, like now, the lack of moisture in the soil coupled with high temperatures resulted in the plants not producing bean pods.
The ’78 drought was so bad for Calloway County farmers that the community of Blackshear, Georgia donated 323 bales of hay. Prices were down nationally for tobacco and corn, inflicting even more financial strain on the local economy.
It’s not just drought that can impact our crops here in the Jackson Purchase. Weather of all kinds has an impact on the fields and the livestock. When an historic ice and snowstorm hit Western Kentucky on Jan. 26, 1998, Calloway County was coated in layers of ice, bringing trees and power lines to the ground. That ice storm was bad, but it was nothing compared to the one that delivered a wallop on Jan. 26-28, 2009. It was the worst natural disaster in recent local history.
The county had freezing rain on Sunday night, all day Monday, and Monday night. Thick ice coated trees and electric lines knocked out power access from the Tennessee Valley Authority where most Western Kentucky municipalities purchased electricity. For months afterwards, limbs and trees had to be removed before a crop could be planted.
As Kentuckians, we are familiar with our temperamental weather patterns, but the year 2008 was a humdinger even for those who think they’ve seen it all. Destructive tornados blew through the county in January, and it snowed in March. An earthquake hit in April, and in July, we found ourselves in another drought. Then, as strange as it might seem this far inland, the county was impacted by incredible winds when the remnants of Hurricane Ike traveled through in September. It took a lot of labor to clean up all the debris left behind.
With the help of Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, I found the following information of interest. The wettest year on record for our county was 2011 in which 72.32 inches of rain fell. Strangely enough, the following year was the driest year on record. The total rainfall for 2012 was only 38.71 inches.
A summer heatwave that same year was also one for the record books. July 2012 was the hottest month on record for Calloway County with an average high temperature of 93.5°. There were eight days during the summer with highs above 100° with the highest being 106.3°on June 29. This combination of excessive heat and a lack of rain caused many brush and forest fires throughout the county and crop yields were some of the lowest the area had seen in thirty years.
Another big event were the floods of July 2016. That was the wettest month on record with 18.43 inches occurring in Murray. This was a big problem for first responders as well as local farmers.
So, during this dry spell of our bicentennial year, we await the rain that will eventually come and we continue with the labor. To farm is to honor the gift God has given us. We are caretakers of His abundant grace and we treasure the responsibility of our heritage.
Bobbie Smith Bryant is a native of Calloway County. She is currently working on a commemorative history to celebrate the 2022 Calloway County Bicentennial. For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
