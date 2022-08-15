As a Calloway County farm girl, it’s difficult to observe the normally lush green plants of cornstalks and fields of soybeans in the condition they are this year. Every farmer in the county is feeling the pain of too little rain, too late to make much difference. The results of the drought of 2022 remain to be seen, but it is not the first of its kind in Calloway County. With my recent work on our bicentennial history, I learned of several other devastating crop years.

Odd as it seems with today’s summer heat, on Aug. 13, 1858, a heavy freeze destroyed the entire tobacco crop as well as other vegetation in Calloway County. An unprecedented two-inch snow blanketed the area on April 30, 1908, in what may have been the coldest year in the county’s history. Playing havoc with planting season, it snowed again in May, up to four inches in some places. The snow broke some branches of trees but did not seemingly hurt the fruit crop. Wheat crops and vegetable gardens were damaged slightly and there was a freeze in August.