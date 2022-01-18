There are lots of sounds that start the morning, and often they are birds, particularly songbirds like cardinals, chickadees, or brown thrashers. Get in the woods early near a whole flock of roosting turkeys that is just waking up, however, and you cannot help but perk up and smile at nature.
I found myself in this situation over the past week, as I stood in my tree stand, 20 feet above the ground but still not quite at turkey roost height, hoping for one more chance at a deer before the season closes. My arboreal perch that day happened to be less than a hundred yards from an entire flock, and they just simply went off. The mix of yelps, putts, and purrs going on in that flock as they woke up, organized, flew down to the ground, and started their day was just amazing. I even heard a rare winter gobble.
Turkey wake-ups are auditory caffeine. Who needs coffee when you have turkeys? When a dozen or more turkeys are all talking to each other as the morning sun breaks on the horizon, life may not be perfect but it is still plenty good. Like many facets of nature, turkey talk has a way of soothing the soul.
Not all sounds in nature are so soothing. The tornados of the past month are a vivid reminder of the power of nature. That devastation will be tough to overcome, but like many other tragedies, we will find a way to move onward and upward. In some ways, the turkeys are showing us the path.
Turkeys wake up each morning in a cacophony of sound. But they are not just spouting off to the winds. OK, sometimes they seem to be spouting off, but usually they are communicating with each other. Talking, if you will. Turkey talk is all about organizing the flock and making sure every turkey is present and accounted for. It’s clear that every turkey matters.
One recent evening I was back on stand and watched as 20 turkeys walked single file to their roost, quietly talking to each other with soothing putts, as regimented as school children in a lunch line or our military on patrol. I moved my hand slowly, reaching for my rangefinder, just to see how far away they were. That movement caught a bird’s eye (at 62 yards it turns out), and with one subtle alarm putt the entire flock stopped in their tracks. I kept still, and a few moments later, the soothing putts reemerged, as the bird was satisfied I was not a danger, and the column of turkeys continued their journey to the roost.
Turkeys talk to each other constantly, but they also listen. Effective communication goes both ways, and when one turkey calls alarm, they all stop and wait. Turkeys are also highly organized. They follow their leaders, which are the dominant hens in the group. Where the top hen goes, the flock goes, and they do this because day after and day and year after year, those hens have shown that they know where the best feeding and roosting spots are during the different seasons. Some sort of trust must build up in turkey flocks, or they end up following a new leader. Those decisions are made based on results, not social media feeds and cable news programs. Turkeys cannot afford otherwise.
When you and I were kids, we were taught many of these same things: how to talk with each other; how to listen to what others have to say; how to follow the leader; how every person matters. Later, we were taught how to trust each other, but expect results, and even later, we went beyond turkey flocks by learning how to understand the world using logic and the scientific method. Turkeys don’t have the brains to use science, but rather survive by the instincts that tens of thousands of years of evolution have provided for them, like stopping on a dime when a movement catches the eye of one of the flock. The human brain, on the other hand, can assess information using logical constructs like the scientific method. It’s one of the things that makes us human, and not turkey.
Although it seems like a lot of us have forgotten much of what we learned in school, the morning ritual of turkeys give us hope that all is not lost. Like the New Year, the dawning of a new day of turkey talk brings hope for a better future, and we can all make that a reality by following their lead. We can talk, and perhaps more importantly, listen, to each other. We can make sure every voice is heard, and that no one is left behind. We can follow our leaders, but expect results. We can go beyond turkeys, and remember what science is and why it is important. If we listen closely enough, turkeys may wake us up from more than our early-morning drowsiness.
