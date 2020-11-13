Elections usually end with losing candidates congratulating winners and graciously accepting defeat, thereby demonstrating their commitment to the democratic system over the particular outcome they fought to achieve.
So, the Great Obstructionist will be at it again. On day, one Moscow Mitch vows to sabotage Joe Biden’s executive branch selections.
Daddy Bartholomew of the Daily Kos, floats some interesting ideas:
1) Put together a slate of appointments that truly represent the people he wants and submit it to the Senate.
2) Quietly appoint people to “acting” positions, people who would be guaranteed to drive McConnell and his ilk into apoplectic frenzies.
3) Announce that these “acting” appointments will be replaced as soon as the Senate approves Biden’s submitted slate.
4) Begin a media blitz for the purpose of publicizing McConnell’s failure to give Biden’s choices due consideration, with a constant review of the history of presidential cabinet choices and Senate confirmations.
5) Proceed with governing the nation.
The trick is to find people who are not currently filling critical needs, would do a superlative job, and would force McConnell to allow Biden to fill his posts quickly.
And if nothing else, it would be fun to watch.
Glenn Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney, with extensive experience as a federal prosecutor, homicide prosecutor and Army JAG, has some additional insights.
Kirschner first points out the desired result of executive orders to undo the damage Trump perpetrated on the nation.
But President-elect Biden is going to need something much more forceful than just Executive Orders to break the deadlock between Congress and the Executive.
We should expect McConnell to use his disingenuous “Merrick Garland tactic” to prevent any Biden nominees being confirmed.
The Kirschner stratagem:
Step 1
The day after inauguration, President Joe Biden presents McConnell with a slate of 20 nominees for key cabinet positions. McConnell announces that he will not give any of them a hearing. Democratic Senators object, calling out McConnell’s refusal to abandon his extreme unconstitutional position, but McConnell is unmoved.
The U.S. Constitution, Article 2, Section 2, Clause 2, says: “…by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law.”
Step 2
President Biden interprets this inaction from McConnell as waiving the opportunity to provide the advice and consent of the Senate. Biden goes ahead with “acting” appointments and invites them to take up their positions.
Step 3
Let Mitch McConnell run to court to convince a judge that hegets to rewrite the Constitution; no consent and advice hearing because I, Mitch McConnell, say so, caring less about what The Constitution requires.
Let him make a fool of himself in the courts. The judges will call him out because he doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on. Judges are growing tired of frivolous partisan lawsuits.
While McConnell is busy preparing for court, President Biden will be appointing more ambassadors and officers of the United States so they can get on with the job of healing America and her relationships with her allies.
That will free up the executive branch even more so they can spend more time and energy and resources investigating, indicting and prosecuting crime, especially the Trumpian grifters.
Mitch may be operating on a very slim majority or a slim minority position, so if he loses just one senator, it will seriously threaten his ability to OBSTRUCT the nation’s healing process and give Democrats some victories for the American people.
This next suggestion is brilliant. If needed, Biden can relegate McConnell to minority leader status right away by promoting two Republican senators from states with Democratic governors to cabinet positions.
The beauty of these two appointments is that these Republican senators would be replaced for the duration of the 117th Senate session by choices made by their Democratic governors in states with no strictures regarding which party Senate replacements represent.
Moscow Mitch McConnell, even if Kentuckians refuse to take your mask off, we know who you really are.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor's Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
