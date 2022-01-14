Republican politicians have perfected a vote-getting technique that has worked for them for at least three decades. It can be described as follows:
Find a problem that touches the heartstrings of millions of people. Associate this problem with your political opponents. Harp on this problem incessantly, using the most inflammatory language possible. Above all, even if you are able, do not solve the problem; keep it in front of your voters for as long as you possibly can.
Perhaps the best current example of this is the way Republicans have used the abortion issue. The media will be awash until next June with reports that the Supreme Court will reverse the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 and recriminalize abortion.
Don’t bet the farm that the justices will do that! It could happen, and well might, but I suspect Republicans will think long and hard before giving up a campaign issue that has won them elections for decades. If they lose abortion as an election issue after having lost the “too-liberal Supreme Court” as an issue, they will really have to double down on gerrymandering and voter suppression to win upcoming elections.
And they won’t know for another year whether or not these issues will be as effective in tugging at voter emotions.
Of course, they could decide to put forward a reasonable program for governing the country — refocus on policy issues instead of only grievances—but Republicans seem to have forgotten how to do that.
But let us imagine for a moment that we are one of the Republicans that really do want to reduce the number of abortions (legal or illegal) in America.
First, we could recognize that it is not enough to be just pro-birth since the issue is also about a woman’s health and welfare. Rape isn’t healthy for women, and can be even more harmful when one gets pregnant at the hands of a family member.
Second, we could acknowledge that we still are living largely in a patriarchal society that grants freedoms and higher status and salaries to men compared to women. Biology can be and is seen as destiny by many.
Third, as a Republican, we could recognize that most of our “enemies” in the other major party are not fond of abortion either. We could made reduction of abortions a bipartisan issue instead of a partisan one.
Fourth, we could then work across party lines to make it easier for women to have and raise children. There are (or were) plans to help women with child care, for example, in the Build Back Better bill. We could become pro-life in a larger sense.
Of course, it would also help a great deal if we looked at this issue as practical problem to be solved rather than a political issue to be exploited. That is not likely to happen, but it could happen.
What is not likely to happen is an end to all abortions (whether they be legal or illegal). Such a result is as unlikely as an end to sex outside of marriage, and we all know how successful that campaign has been.
In today’s highly charged political environment, these suggestions seem as silly as “spittin’ in the wind,” in the words of singer Jim Croce.
But maybe we should consider this: if we cannot find a way for government to work for people by addressing real human problems like how to protect both the unborn and the already born from the pain of an unfulfilled life, then those to whom we have given power will continue to seek and use their wealth and power only to help themselves. Some say that this is already happening.
And then we will no longer have a government “by the people,” and “for the people.” And if that is true, then this is something that only the American people can change by electing people committed to helping us instead of just helping themselves.
These thoughts reek of idealism, but would it hurt to meditate on them a bit between now and the mid-term elections of 2022?
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.