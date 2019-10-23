Is Matt Bevin a “bootlicker”?
Gov. Matt Bevin has trashed his state’s attorney general, Andy Beshear, because he wouldn’t challenge a lawsuit against HB 2, an anti-abortion law Bevin signed even though it was patently unconstitutional. Bevin called Beshear “dishonorable” and called the reporting “lies.”
Gov. Bevin has signed into law SB 17, a “religious freedom” law that allows public school student organizations to openly discriminate against LGBTQ students based on their sexual orientation or gender identity which is blatantly unconstitutional.
Bevin refers to the local press as “cicadas” in an attack on his local press. It’s not a stretch to think his relentless hectoring of newspapers critical of him and his administration might have contributed to several windows at the Lexington Herald-Leader being shattered, leaving behind damage that investigators believed was “consistent with small-caliber gunfire.”
After a Neo-Nazi drove his vehicle into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing Heather Heyer, Matt Bevin echoed the remarks of Donald Trump, claiming that “both sides” were to blame.
Bevin has stated his desire to never legalize marijuana usage in Kentucky, thus denying pain relief as an alternative to opioids that have destroyed Kentucky families.
Matt Bevin has threatened to take away Medicaid funding from half a million people in Kentucky “if they don’t work for it.” Most people on Medicaid are the elderly or the disabled, who can’t perform physical work.
He has insulted educators across the board, then lied about what he said.
The Teacher’s Retirement System has determined that Bevin’s plans for pension reform would cost $ 4.4 billion more over 20 years when compared to simply maintaining the current pension system with full funding.
Matt Bevin has demonstrated time and time again that he doesn’t represent our community needs.
And by embracing Donald Trump and his unprecedented unlawful conduct, Matt Bevin is a bootlicker. A classic bootlicker is defined as someone who kisses up to their oppressor’s thoughts and feelings rather than being aware of their own communities’ needs.
Some of the biggest bootlickers in history have been Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda, the originator of “Heil Hitler” who insisted on “Der Fuhrer” as Hitler’s title; and Henry Kissinger, who was a sycophant to Richard Nixon. Kissinger famously denied the request of Golda Meir, prime minister of Israel, to allow Soviet Jews to emigrate to Israel and avoid prosecution. Kissinger, an American Jew, replied “no way” to please Nixon.
Recently, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen, the former commander of American forces in Afghanistan said, “There is blood on Trump’s hands for abandoning our Kurdish allies.”
Retired Adm. William McRaven, the commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command, and the Navy SEAL commander who oversaw the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden, wrote “If our promises are meaningless, how will our allies ever trust us? If we can’t have faith in our nation’s principles, why would the men and women of this nation join the military? And if they don’t join, who will protect us? If we are not the champions of the good and the right, then who will follow us? And if no one follows us – where will the world end up?
President Trump seems to believe that these qualities are unimportant or show weakness. He is wrong. These are the virtues that have sustained this nation for the past 243 years. If we hope to continue to lead the world and inspire a new generation of young men and women to our cause, then we must embrace these values now more than ever.
And if this president doesn’t understand their importance, if this president doesn’t demonstrate the leadership that America needs, both domestically and abroad, then it is time for a new person in the Oval Office – Republican, Democrat or independent – the sooner, the better. The fate of our Republic depends upon it.” From “Our Republic Is Under Attack from the President.” New York Times op-ed.
Hence, Matt Bevin, by bootlicking to Donald Trump, the betrayer, self-dealing grifter, and obstructor of justice in plain sight, is attacking OUR Republic!
The people of Calloway County that I have gotten to know of all political persuasions are NOT bootlickers and don’t like bootlickers.
I would hope that they will reject wholly Matt Bevin and other Republican candidates, who are bootlickers and lickspittles.
We can do better than Matt “Bootlicker” Bevin!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
