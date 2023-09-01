On Monday, America will stand in remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and an open field in Pennsylvania.

It’s hard to believe we are so far removed from that tragic day in our nation’s history. I’ve heard from people who were children that day describe how it shook, and forever altered, the very foundation of their lives. Some have said they felt their childhood ended that day when an act of terror forced them to confront the realities of life.