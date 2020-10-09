As I near the end of my second year as mayor of Murray, there are many things I have learned. You see, I don ‘t claim to be a “politician.” I ran for this non- partisan position as a registered Independent. I believe that candidates and issues should be evaluated on what they represent — not whether they have an “R” or a “D” beside their name. You see, I’m a little like Alan Jackson in his song after the 9/11 event—“Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning” when he sang, “I’m not a real political man.”
Our country is so polarized — on almost every issue. But surely we can agree on some things like: if the number of positive COVID-19 tests continue to rise, it’s pretty certain that the number of deaths will continue to increase – we’ve already lost 10 of our fellow Calloway Countians to this pandemic.
It’s also almost certain that increases in positive cases will have an adverse effect on our economy. Look what has happened already just here in Murray. Look at the closed businesses as you drive around town. Each of those represents people who no longer have jobs there. Talk to those business owners who are trying so hard to keep their business open,
We can all do out part to get this under control. Whether you agree with the medical experts or not about wearing a mask – even if wearing a mask is hot and uncomfortable – we should be considerate enough of others to wear a mask when we are within six feet of someone. That’s the least we can do to help get this under control.
Therefore, I’m humbly asking each of our citizens to wear a mask when you’re around others.
I’m asking our businesses to enforce the “NO MASK—NO SERVICE” policy.
Let’s stop attending and supporting the “super spreader” events and activities that tend to result in numerous positive tests of participants and others with whom they later come in contact.
Later when we look back on 2020 and this pandemic, we’ll remember:
• Those who have passed away and we didn’t even get to say goodbye or “I love you” or even attend a funeral for them.
• Those in nursing homes or long-term care centers who we weren’t able to visit for months.
• Those thriving businesses that are no longer open.
• Those times when we couldn’t even attend church or school for many months.
• Those activities that many of our children were unable to participate in that year because of cancellations.
• Those struggles that many endured to pay their bills and feed their families because they didn‘t have a job.
Let’s each do our part to at least in our county, slow this thing down and pray that soon, our medical experts and pharmaceutical companies will come up with a drug to deal with this like they did with smallpox and measles, and mumps, and polio, and many other diseases that fortunately we don’t have to deal with as others did in their lives.
Thank you for taking the time to read this and thank those who will be diligent in honoring this request.
Bob Rogers is the mayor of the City of Murray.
