With the Senate’s adjournment on Friday, we have officially reached the halfway mark on the 2023 30-day Legislative Session. Week four was the most productive yet, as the Senate passed over 20 bills, sending them to the state House of Representatives for consideration.
I was pleased to sponsor the following bills that passed out of the Senate this week:
• Senate Bill 5 ensures parental engagement in decision making regarding a student’s access to sexual materials that may be inappropriate or harmful to minors. It defines sex-related materials, programs, or events that a parent may reasonably consider offensive and unsuitable for their children. The bill would require a local school board to adopt a complaint resolution policy to address parent and guardian objections to materials, programs, or events their child has access to that a parent or guardian may consider harmful. SB 5 establishes grievance levels for parents and guardians, and outlines how parental complaints must be addressed. All decisions must be publicized.
• Senate Bill 99 aims to identify essential information about how funds are being distributed from the East and West Kentucky Relief Funds that the Governor created and future relief funds that may be created. I was the co-sponsor of this bill which directs that a government agency head, cabinet secretary, or appointed official provide a report and analysis of all relief funds. The bill mandates specific information about the fund transactions be included to promote transparency and accountability. This information must be reported or submitted to the LRC by the end of each fiscal year.
• Senate Bill 46 reforms the Office of the Kentucky State Veterinarian to meet the demands of Kentucky’s growing agriculture industry and better respond to disasters. It establishes several new divisions within the office aimed at emergency preparedness and response, regulator field services, and animal health programs. Senate Bill 46 is the first of a two-step process to enable the office to best position itself to deal effectively with animal disease outbreaks like the avian bird flu. This support is critical to our numerous farmers and support agri-businesses engaged in raising cattle, chicken, and hogs.
There were several other bills receiving passage this week:
• Senate Bill 3 establishes an educators’ employment liability insurance program to provide teachers with coverage of excess liability. The Kentucky Department of Education would be tasked with implementing the program. The measure would give Kentucky teachers and each certified district employee with primary liability insurance coverage of no less than $1 million to protect the employees from liability arising in the course and scope of pursuing employment duties.
• Senate Bill 12 establishes a physician wellness program, which would provide counseling, coaching, or similar services to address issues related to career fatigue. SB 12 sets protections for physicians who participate in a wellness program, prohibits retaliation, discrimination or adverse action against a physician participating in the program, and affirms the obligation to disclose a physician’s impairment or inability to practice medicine in a competent, ethical and professional manner to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure.
• Senate Bill 30 is a consumer protection measure providing more information on, and easing the process of, canceling automatic renewals of service or product subscriptions. The bill would require businesses be more transparent in subscription details and provide consumers with a simplified means of canceling them.
• Senate Bill 60 allows individuals who have completed and passed a licensed motorcycle safety education course to obtain their full motorcycle operator’s license and forgo the permit process and additional testing requirements. This will help individuals receive their credentials more quickly and includes active duty military personnel, along with their spouses and dependents, to do so by mail.
• Senate Bill 62, named the “Personal Privacy Protection Act,” prohibits a public agency from requiring an individual or nonprofit organization to compel the release of personal information, release personal information in possession of the agency, or require a contractor or grantee with the public agency to provide a list of nonprofit organizations to which it provides financial support.
• Senate Bill 70 requires some background. A statute was created in 2018 to allow for performance-based professional development by allowing school districts to model their teacher professional development after international professional learning systems. The change promotes collaborative teacher groups to add new knowledge to the profession based on projects yielding measurable student impact, but the pandemic interrupted implementation.
The bill would allow, beginning in 2023-24 and through 2025-26, a school district to pilot an opportunity for two or more teachers to collectively receive professional development credit for a program they develop. Proposed designs of projects will have to address a classroom issue and must align with specific parameters established by a local school board.
• Senate Bill 71 updates Kentucky’s organ donor requirements to align with nationally recognized organ donation modes for organ donation and transplantation. There are 1,032 individuals in Kentucky waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and thousands of others who will need a tissue or cornea transplant in 2023. SB 71 adds two additional classes of people who may make decisions related to the life-saving donation of organs or tissue:
– Another adult who is related to the decedent by blood, marriage, or adoption, or who exhibited special care and concern for the decedent; and
– Any other person having the authority to dispose of the decedent’s body.
Senate Bill 72 allows rebuilt and salvaged vehicles, with completed paperwork, to use the speed title process. The Department of Vehicle Regulation does not allow certain types of titles to use the speed title process. Currently, a speed title cannot be done on the following: including classic vehicles, boats, mechanics lien, towing and storage, affidavit of ownership or bill of sale, duplicates, correction, restored title, out-of-country, court order, Kentucky assigned vehicle identification number, salvage title from “junk or un-rebuildable,” or kit vehicle. For rebuilt vehicles branded as un-rebuildable in another state, the application is 15 business days. The application can be extended by five business days for all other salvage and rebuilt vehicles.
• Senate Bill 80 is a dual-purpose measure that:
1.Provides protections to health care workers providing medical care in an emergency room by making a person receiving care guilty of third-degree assault if he/she injures or attempts to injure a health care worker with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, or causes or attempts to cause them physical injury.
2. Strengthens protection of Kentucky’s children from sexual predators by prohibiting a registered sex offender from loitering within 1,000 feet of a school, playground, day care, public swimming pool, or splash pad. Senate Bill 80 also prohibits registered sex offenders from being the sole operator or occupant of any mobile business within 100 feet of those locations.
• Senate Bill 94 creates the “Collaborative Agreement for the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse’s Prescriptive Authority for Controlled Substances” Committee (CAPA-CS). The bill sets committee membership and expectations, which include bi-annual reviews of relevant statutes and regulations related to prescription drug authority for advanced practice registered nurses. This bill is a collaborative agreement among stakeholders, such as the Kentucky Board of Nursing and the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, to find a better way forward in relation to prescription authority.
• Senate Bill 107 mitigates political influence upon the Kentucky Board of Education and the education commissioner by establishing the Kentucky Board of Education Nomination Committee and sets requirements for the political balance of appointees and appointees’ term limitations. The bill would require the education commissioner to be confirmed by the Senate, subject them to an annual review by the Kentucky Board of Education, and stipulate service for a designated period, at most four years.
• Senate Bill 135 provides information on services and supports for perinatal mental health disorders to better assist mothers facing postpartum challenges. It requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) to work with maternal and mental health professionals to develop information on postpartum depression and a perinatal mental health disorder assessment tool available on its website. Additionally, it requires CHFS to create a panel focused on identifying gaps in perinatal mental health disorders and exploring grants and other funding opportunities.
Sen. Jason Howell (R- Murray) represents the 1st District, which includes Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. He may be reached at Jason.Howell@lrc.ky.gov.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.