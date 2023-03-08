During the General Assembly’s fifth week of the 30-day legislative session, March came in like a lion, with 27 bills clearing the Senate chamber. However, the legislative forecast is not calling for March to go out like a lamb, as plenty of work remains in Frankfort before the final day of session on March 30.

I sponsored Senate Bill 126, a clean-up measure to 2021’s House Bill 3, which relates to jurisdiction for constitutional challenges to state law, regulations, executive orders, and certain cabinets and departments. The bill would allow a plaintiff or defendant to have one change of venue in cases challenging constitutionality.