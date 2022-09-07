While last Friday’s update focused on the work we did to provide funding for flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky, several legislative committees met as we continue preparing for the 2023 Regular Session. I get a lot of positive feedback on these reviews and want to continue to share what the legislature has on its agenda. I hope you will find a few moments to read and let me know if you have any questions or would like additional information.
Banking and Insurance: Committee members discussed recent recovery and cleanup efforts with the Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) and the Department of Insurance. KFB has around 5,000 claims worth $52 million in losses from the July flooding. Although many Kentuckians impacted are insured, traditional policies do not include flood coverage. KFB projects as few as 1 to 2.5% of families affected had flood insurance.
Agriculture: Legislators received a report from the Kentucky State Fair Board. The Kentucky State Fair had over 200 contracts for participants this year and over $400 million worth of livestock on the premises. People traveled from around the world to compete and participate. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer added to the report how important it is to the regional economy, as tourism has become vital to the economy. Moreover, local farmers markets and farm to table restaurants are growing fast.
State Government: Legislators heard from the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. The Registry’s online reporting system exists to bring more transparency to campaign finance reporting. Leaders shared the mandatory electronic report filing continues to face a litany of issues, and the committee is working to determine if legislative changes need to be made next session. Committee members also received an update from county clerks about the Commonwealth’s recent primary election. This year’s primary was the first opportunity to evaluate several election reforms we made last session and the clerks shared there were only a few minor hiccups. Frankly, those issues centered primarily around administrative functions like a need for poll workers. They also did not see a need for other major changes in the future other than refining the ways candidates post bonds for a recount.
Local Government: Committee members discussed the possibility of allowing voters to decide if it is time to give local governments more flexibility to modernize taxes by amending the Kentucky Constitution. As the state looks to move from a production to a consumption base tax, the goal is to increase our base tax revenue by shifting the burden from local residents to all who come and go in a community. This conversation is important for the Commonwealth, as Kentucky is just one of 17 states that have income and occupational taxes at the local level. We are also one of the more reliant states on city and county revenue when it comes to local government funding local governments.
Tourism, Small Business and Information Technology: Lawmakers discussed the Kentucky State Fair’s economic impact and contribution to tourism. The committee also discussed a project proposal for Pulaski County. The Dream Big Burnside Authority, a joint effort between the City of Burnside and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, seeks to enter into an agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to add a lodge, restaurants, a conference center and other amenities to property near Lake Cumberland through a public-private partnership.
Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection: Members heard an update from the Kentucky National Guard, and what their rescue efforts have looked like for the Eastern Kentucky Flooding. They were able to move 1,350 people from the area out to safety and have assisted in distributing supplies to those affected by the flooding. They will continue to have a presence in the area as long as necessary.
