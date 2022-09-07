While last Friday’s update focused on the work we did to provide funding for flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky, several legislative committees met as we continue preparing for the 2023 Regular Session. I get a lot of positive feedback on these reviews and want to continue to share what the legislature has on its agenda. I hope you will find a few moments to read and let me know if you have any questions or would like additional information.

Banking and Insurance: Committee members discussed recent recovery and cleanup efforts with the Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) and the Department of Insurance. KFB has around 5,000 claims worth $52 million in losses from the July flooding. Although many Kentuckians impacted are insured, traditional policies do not include flood coverage. KFB projects as few as 1 to 2.5% of families affected had flood insurance.