Most of what I share in my legislative updates comes from the work we do in our interim joint committees. They meet to discuss topics we will likely consider next session and help shape the legislation we will eventually vote to pass in our role as the branch of government responsible for creating laws. However, all three branches of state government also have a responsibility to oversee each other, ensuring that the people elected and appointed by Kentuckians always remember who they work for and that the state’s priorities reflect those of the people of the commonwealth. In the legislature, our statutory committees do a great deal of the oversight work on everything from state contracts to the regulations adopted by agencies. This week, I thought I might use the update to share what the statutory committees that met last week had on their agendas.

Administrative Regulations Review Subcommittee: Members met the week before last to review several different regulations that cover an array of cabinets and commissions. One of the headlining regulations that was up for discussion was a measure brought forth by the Department of Revenue, which represents the Governor’s Emergency Order that froze a 2 cent per gallon increase in the excise gasoline tax. The increase is part of legislation passed almost a decade ago and is intended to keep state road funding competitive with the natural increase in costs. However, we have seen gas more than double over the past year because of bad energy policies on the federal level and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Even though prices are going down today, Kentuckians are still paying much more at the pumps. Is the two cent freeze the appropriate solution? The tax would save individual Kentuckians roughly $20 a year but would cost the commonwealth and local governments millions in money earmarked for roads and bridges. That means we have to use budget reserve funds to make up for the difference or put off maintenance – which will only cost us more in the long run. Ultimately, it may sound good but when you do the math it does not make as much sense as steps like our work to eliminate the personal income tax.