Most of what I share in my legislative updates comes from the work we do in our interim joint committees. They meet to discuss topics we will likely consider next session and help shape the legislation we will eventually vote to pass in our role as the branch of government responsible for creating laws. However, all three branches of state government also have a responsibility to oversee each other, ensuring that the people elected and appointed by Kentuckians always remember who they work for and that the state’s priorities reflect those of the people of the commonwealth. In the legislature, our statutory committees do a great deal of the oversight work on everything from state contracts to the regulations adopted by agencies. This week, I thought I might use the update to share what the statutory committees that met last week had on their agendas.
Administrative Regulations Review Subcommittee: Members met the week before last to review several different regulations that cover an array of cabinets and commissions. One of the headlining regulations that was up for discussion was a measure brought forth by the Department of Revenue, which represents the Governor’s Emergency Order that froze a 2 cent per gallon increase in the excise gasoline tax. The increase is part of legislation passed almost a decade ago and is intended to keep state road funding competitive with the natural increase in costs. However, we have seen gas more than double over the past year because of bad energy policies on the federal level and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Even though prices are going down today, Kentuckians are still paying much more at the pumps. Is the two cent freeze the appropriate solution? The tax would save individual Kentuckians roughly $20 a year but would cost the commonwealth and local governments millions in money earmarked for roads and bridges. That means we have to use budget reserve funds to make up for the difference or put off maintenance – which will only cost us more in the long run. Ultimately, it may sound good but when you do the math it does not make as much sense as steps like our work to eliminate the personal income tax.
Government Contract Review Committee: Lawmakers discussed the Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) program’s $2.8 million in contracts. The contracts will pay for services to 21 of the 51 lowest performing schools. CSI schools are identified using annual assessment data and high school graduation rates, and state law requires the Department of Education to provide services to help them improve the education opportunities offered to students. In addition, committee members also evaluated a contract for services through the Department of Workforce Investment that is necessary to comply with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a federal program aimed at helping adults get the skills required to enter and re-enter the workforce.
Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee: Lawmakers heard a report from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, as well as an update on the Kentucky Double Dollars program. The Kentucky Double Dollars program serves as a way for citizens on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) arm of SNAP to get locally grown produce. SNAP and WIC recipients will see their benefits doubled at the state’s farmer’s markets, where they can be used to buy produce, meat, and other goods. Funding for this initiative stems from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement fund established as a result of an accord that reached in 1998 between four major tobacco product manufacturers and 46 states.
Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee: With more than a third of Kentuckians on Medicaid, members heard an update on the program and the challenges it faces. Among the greatest challenges facing health care providers is a staffing shortage and the costs associated with paying competitive salaries. While providers are willing to pay more for quality staff, it is a major financial challenge as Medicaid reimbursement rates are far below that of private insurance and do not support wage growth.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky’s 5th House District.
Editor's Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
