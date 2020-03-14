In his first official act, Governor Andy Beshear established a new state board of education in Kentucky. Included in this group are a former college president, K-12 administrators, former classroom teachers, literacy experts and the first active full-time teacher to serve on the board.
During this legislative session, there have been bills filed in the Kentucky General Assembly that would unseat this highly qualified, well-respected board of education. This partisan maneuver would severely disrupt the positive momentum created by the board and would ultimately hurt students. I hope you will join me today in urging the General Assembly to abandon this effort and work with this highly qualified board to make sure every child is successful in the classroom.
Gov. Beshear and I promised to end the attack on Kentucky’s educators and this highly qualified, well-respected board is the first step in that effort. On Nov. 5, thousands of Kentuckians cast their vote for the ticket that would put education first and sent a resounding message to our leaders: it is time to put political partisanship behind us and move our schools forward. This message continues to propel our administration’s commitment to every student.
Commitment like that of Murray’s Holly Bloodworth. She attended Murray State University with plans on becoming a nurse. During class her junior year, she connected with a young woman in her third trimester of pregnancy. Bloodworth created lessons to prepare the pregnant woman for motherhood. A teacher was born and she quickly changed career direction.
“I love people. I love connecting with them and I love teaching them. To me, that’s what teaching is all about, connecting with people and having a good lesson to teach them,” Bloodworth said.
She taught kindergarten through third grade during her 32 years at Murray Elementary School. She also served as a literacy specialist. She was awarded the 2014 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. After retiring, Bloodworth taught education classes at Murray State University and was co-director of the Kentucky Reading Project. She is passionate about recruiting and retaining quality teachers that represent Kentucky’s diversity.
When establishing the board of education, each individual’s rich educational experience and demonstrated commitment to provide all Kentuckians with a quality education was of the utmost importance to us. We asked teachers, administrators, school boards, superintendents and school councils to recommend highly qualified, well-respected leaders from diverse educational backgrounds to serve on the board of education. This new board represents that experience and commitment.
I believe transformational change for Kentucky’s educational system is within our reach with leaders like Holly Bloodworth. We can ensure all children get a great education and quality training so they can attain a meaningful career, support their families and prosper. It requires all of us – elected officials, local school leaders, community members, educators and parents – to work together to provide opportunities for every Kentucky child to reach his or her potential.
Please make your voice heard on this critical issue. To find out who your elected representatives are and how to contact them, visit https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/findyourlegislator/findyourlegislator.html.
