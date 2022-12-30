Without a candidate to run for a senate seat held by a prominent Republican, leftist lawyer Bill McKay, played by Robert Redford, is recruited by the California Democrat Party to do so.  McKay projects a “Kennedyesque” image, gradually  moves  to the center on issues and his candidacy catches on.  Thanks largely to the slogan “There’s got to be a better way! Vote for Bill McKay,”  his popularity grows so much he wins the race. At the victory party he asks his campaign manager, “What do we do now?” This is the essence of the 1972 motion picture “The Candidate.”

New members of Congress have a lot to learn.  I mentioned in a previous column that the 2020 and 2022 elections produced 136 (31.3%) new members of the House of Representatives.  Two fundamentals are self-evident: (1) little if anything can be accomplished without party affiliation, and (2) most Congressional work is done in committees.