Without a candidate to run for a senate seat held by a prominent Republican, leftist lawyer Bill McKay, played by Robert Redford, is recruited by the California Democrat Party to do so. McKay projects a “Kennedyesque” image, gradually moves to the center on issues and his candidacy catches on. Thanks largely to the slogan “There’s got to be a better way! Vote for Bill McKay,” his popularity grows so much he wins the race. At the victory party he asks his campaign manager, “What do we do now?” This is the essence of the 1972 motion picture “The Candidate.”
New members of Congress have a lot to learn. I mentioned in a previous column that the 2020 and 2022 elections produced 136 (31.3%) new members of the House of Representatives. Two fundamentals are self-evident: (1) little if anything can be accomplished without party affiliation, and (2) most Congressional work is done in committees.
A basic responsibility of representatives is voting on legislation. How do they decide? It isn’t as easy as you might think. You might say they do or should vote their constituents’ wishes, but that isn’t as easy as it sounds because in some cases, their constituents don’t know or care anything about the bill, and in other cases their views are divided, with some for and some against. Another factor is that bills may contain several parts and the member and constituents support some and oppose others.
The classical model of representation was first articulated by British MP Edmund Burke in the late 18th century. He said an MP should get as much information as possible, listen to the debates carefully and then decide according to his conscience what would be in the long-term best interests of the country. This may work for someone from a very safe district, but it is risky for someone from a competitive “toss-up” district.
The wishes of one’s political party are very important, and the more important the vote, the more important the party’s position. A related factor is the closeness of the party division in the body. A close division, such as the current 222 to 213 in the House, means that a defection of five from the majority to the minority gives victory to the minority party.
Party leaders don’t like that at all. Party discipline and cohesion are very important, and failure to support your party can cost sought-after committee assignments, campaign funds, a nice office, office staff, etc.
Representatives must walk a tightrope, and what many do is float between these roles as circumstances dictate. This has been called the “politico” role.
Representatives do more than vote on proposed legislation; they have careers, meaning that their time in Congress assumes a pattern that can be categorized. One is that they can aspire to hold positions of party and institutional leadership such as committee chair, party whip and party leader, and Speaker. The majority and minority leaders in the Senate are the two most important people in that body.
Another option is policy expert in such areas as foreign affairs, health care and the environment. Closely related is advocating a cause or ideology such as “progressivism,” minority rights, free enterprise, or the right to keep and bear arms.
Some use a career in Congress as a stepping-stone to higher office. It is fairly common for members of the House to run for the Senate; James A. Garfield is the only sitting member of the House to be elected president, but several senators have been elected president (Harding, Truman, Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Nixon, Obama and Biden). Sometimes they serve as vice-president beforehand, and sometimes they do not.
Constituency service is less glamorous but a certain amount is necessary if you want to be reelected. This is another tightrope: if you underemphasize constituency service (earmarks, problems with the federal bureaucracy) a primary or general election opponent may accuse you of neglecting your district, and if you overemphasize constituency service to the neglect of committee and other Congressional work your colleagues will likely regard you as a lightweight or lazy, or both.
A final role is getting re-elected. It is said that the next campaign begins the day after the last election, and there is some truth to that. It also is said that, “every two years American voters return, on average, more than 95% of incumbents to the U.S. House of Representatives.” That is not true. As previously noted, the last two elections combined have produced 31.3% turnover. Public service has costs as well as benefits.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
